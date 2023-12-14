The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) establishes a key requirement for those seeking to obtain a work permit in the country through an agency. Submitting Form G-28 is an essential step for both employers and applicantsparticularly if they are represented by an attorney or accredited representative.

This official form, which can be submitted by both the employer and the applicant, is intended to provide essential information regarding legal representation in the work permit application process. Below are the key points related to Form G-28:

If presented by the employer:

Employer's name and address. Name and address of the foreign worker. Type of work permit requested. Start date and end date of employment. Work description. Salary and benefits.

If presented by the applicant, represented by an attorney or accredited representative:

Name and address of the lawyer or accredited representative. Name and address of applicant. Type of work permit requested.

Additionally, it is crucial that the form be properly signed by the employer or attorney/accredited representative, as applicable. If the applicant is legally represented, the form must be submitted by the attorney or accredited representative.

Applicants can create an online account and apply, receiving helpful instructions and tips during the process.

What is the Employment Authorization Document?

This requirement is part of the application process for Employment Authorization Document (EAD for its acronym in English), which allows individuals to work legally in the United States. Specific situations, such as recently obtaining temporary parole or having a pending asylum application for at least 150 days, may make an individual eligible to apply for an EAD.

The USCIS has simplified the EAD online application process through Form I-765. Applicants can create an online account and apply, receiving helpful instructions and tips during the process. The USCIS highlights that the online system helps avoid common errors and makes it easier to track the status of the case.

Regarding filing fees, There is a fee of US$410 for those who have obtained a temporary stay permit. However, those with a pending asylum application do not have to pay the fee until 150 days after submitting the asylum application.

Documents required for the EAD application include a copy of Form I-94, a copy of the most recent EAD (if applicable), and Form G-28 if the applicant is legally represented.. This process, although detailed, seeks to ensure that those seeking to work legally in the United States follow the proper steps and provide the information necessary for an accurate evaluation.