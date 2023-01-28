After a somewhat hopeful preseason, Chivas de Guadalajara began the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX with more doubts than certainties. The squad led by Veljko Paunovic has a win, a draw and a loss in their first three games of the season. The rojiblanco team has scored just a couple of goals in this journey, which shows their low productivity in attack.
Looking ahead to this semester, the rojiblancos let Ángel Zaldívar leave and brought back Ronaldo Cisneros, who was on loan at Atlanta United. In the winter market, the Chiverío board hired Daniel Ríos, a low-profile Mexican striker, and with not surprising numbers, who played for MLS Charlotte FC, instead of looking for Brandon Vázquez, one of the best scorers American soccer last season.
Chivas has several strikers, in terms of quantity, but none has proven to be a guarantee on the attack front. To the list of attackers for Guadalajara we must add Santiago Ormeño, who has only scored one goal with the rojiblanca shirt since his arrival at the club and has been relegated to a secondary role with the team, in addition to two youth players such as Luis Puente and Jesús González they are far from being a solution at the moment.
Finally, José Juan Macías is another option to occupy the position of nine. However, JJ has not been able to play minutes because he still has not fully recovered from a serious injury suffered last June.
The situation looks complicated for Chivas de Guadalajara since the productivity of their forwards is extremely low. During the first three dates of the tournament, neither Ríos nor González nor Cisneros could be present on the scoreboard.
