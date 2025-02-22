This Sunday, February 23, Seville will be the scene of The 40th edition of the Zurich Marathon of Seville, an event that has gained international prestige and has established itself as an unavoidable event for elite and fans runners. With A record participation of 14,000 athletesthe city prepares to live a unique sports day, with thousands of spectators and a great atmosphere in its streets that are breathed in each edition of this famous race.

A unique tour

The Sevillian marathon is recognized for its exceptionally flat circuit, considered The plain of Europe, which makes it an ideal opportunity for runners to achieve outstanding personal brands. The layout of 42,195 kilometers It remains unchanged with respect to the previous edition, guaranteeing participants a fast and fluid tour. The exit and the goal will be located on the Paseo de las Deliciasspecifically in the roundabout of Buenos Aires, with the exit shot scheduled for 8:30 am.

Along the route, The corridors will cross iconic points of the citysuch as the Plaza de España, La Torre del Oro, La Giralda, María Luisa and the Maestranza Park, offering participants and spectators a unique visual experience.

Strategic points to enjoy the marathon

For those who wish to encourage runners and live closely the emotion of the race, Seville offers multiple privileged locations:









Barqueta Puente: The bridge, which connects Tournament Avenue with the Island of La Cartuja, offers panoramic views of the Guadalquivir River. It is an excellent place to see runners in the first kilometers of the test.

Plaza de España: With its impressive architecture, this emblematic place allows viewers to enjoy the passage of athletes in a single frame.

María Luisa Park: The surroundings of this green lung of the city offers shadow and large spaces to follow the race at a point close to the goal.

Alameda de Hercules: This area is ideal for those who want to enjoy the race more relaxed, in a pleasant place, where you can sit and take something on a terrace.

New Plaza: Another strategic point to witness the marathon. With the City Council of Fund and with the amplitude available to the square, you can enjoy the race in a pleasant place.

Avenida de la Constitución: Thanks to the amplitude of the avenity, it is perfect to observe athletes in its final stretch towards the goal.

Glorieta of the volunteer sailors: located on the Paseo de las Delicias, marks the starting point and arrival of the marathon, being the place where the greatest emotion is concentrated at the beginning and end of the race.

In addition, one of the strengths of the Seville marathon is to see how integrates into the historic center of the citygiving rise to the unique prints of the runners as it passes through some of the most iconic places in the city. You can consult here the complete route of the race and choose the

Parking and mobility options

Given the magnitude of the event and the planned traffic restrictions, it is essential to plan the displacement and parking in the city in advance. The organization has arranged several options to facilitate the access of participants and spectators:

Parking de las Moreras (P1): Located next to the Cartuja stadium, this parking lot will be available for runners and companions during the marathon celebration.

Parking at the Cercanías Station ‘Olympic Stadium’ (P3): Another near option that offers ease of access to the output and finish area.

In addition to these parking lots specifically for the event, from the organization they recommend the following parking lots in the city:

Parking Las Races: Located on Avenida de las Raas 41.

Parking area next to the Delicias bridge: located on García Morato Avenue.

Parking in front of the Park of the Princes: located on Avenida Alfredo Kraus.

Additional transport services

To facilitate the transfer of the participants from different parts of the city to the exit zone, Shut bus lines have been arranged operational from 6:40 to 7:30 am. These snacks will start from the following places:

Ayre Hotel: It will have four coaches.

Parliament of Andalusia: It will have five coach.

Hotel Silken Al Andalus Palace: Six coach will be available at this point.

It is important to highlight that to access these shuttle buses It is necessary to present the marathon dorsal. Once the test is finished, the buses will perform the reverse journey from the vicinity of the N Gate of the Cartuja stadium, operating between 12:00 and 15:00 hours.

In addition, Tussam has established a spicy shuttlel which will operate from 11:00 to 3:00 p.m. and will start from the Island of Cartuja (between Américo Vespucio and Leonardo da Vinci).

Traffic cuts and restrictions

On the occasion of the marathon, there will be traffic cuts various streets and avenues of the city. at different times. The most affected areas include Carlos III Avenue, the Supernorte Round and the immediate vicinity of the Olympic Stadium. Drivers are recommended to plan their displacements in advance and consider alternative routes to avoid setbacks.

#Marathoned2025

Plan your Sunday displacements to minimize the high impact provided for in the mobility of the city when much of the … pic.twitter.com/9Fejl11c5o – Emergencies Seville (@emercquencessev) Februry 19, 2025

In addition, several lines of Tussam buses will modify their tours common during the event, so it is advisable to consult the affected routes in advance.