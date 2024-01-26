This Friday, January 26, the International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, issued its ruling on Israel's military action in Gaza: it saw a risk of genocide and, therefore, asked the Israeli State to prevent it. Although many expected the court to call for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the six measures of its ruling are expected to have an impact on the war in Gaza. Below are the keys to this ruling and its connotations in the conflict.

After weeks of deliberations: the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the action of the Israeli Army in the Gaza Strip arrived this Friday. Following the accusation of genocide, presented by South Africa before The Hague, the highest court of the United Nations has called on Israel to prevent acts of genocide, but has not ordered a ceasefire as Pretoria had requested.

Currently, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is extremely critical: without basic food, electrical supplies, communications cuts and constant bombing by Israel. This January 26, more than 26,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza due to the action of the Israeli Army. A situation that made the entire world turn its eyes to the provisional ruling of the ICJ.

Below, the main keys to the ICJ resolution and its impact on the war in the Palestinian enclave.

The decision: prevent genocide but not cease fire

A month after having a courtroom packed with South African lawyers accusing Israel of committing genocide, the United Nations' highest court issued a 29-page interim ruling on Israel's action in the Gaza Strip.

The court ordered a series of provisional measures: that Israel take all measures in its power to prevent genocidal acts, combat and prosecute direct and public incitement to genocide -in reference to inflammatory statements by Israeli political leaders against the Palestinian population-, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the enclave and prevent destruction and preserve evidence related to allegations of violations of the Genocide Convention.

One of the main demands, prevention against genocide, requires Israel to comply with the 1948 Genocide Convention, which includes: “not killing members of an ethnic or national group, not causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, not deliberately inflicting living conditions calculated to bring about the total or partial physical destruction of the group, and not imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.”

However, many wonder why the Hague court did not call for a ceasefire as a preventive measure.

“The truth is that the ruling is what all experts expected, we could not expect the ceasefire among the provisional measures because Israel is waging a fight against a group considered terrorist,” said Javier Ruíz, an expert in international criminal law and defense counsel of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Palestinians injured in the Israeli air and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip are taken to a hospital in Deir al Balah on Friday, January 26, 2024. © Adel Hana / AP

Among the six measures, the ICJ ordered Israel to prove that it is preventing genocide in Gaza and, to support this, it must present evidence within one month to the court.

“What I find most interesting about these provisional measures is that they force Israel to present reports on how it is going to lift the blockade on basic supplies, such as food and water, and how it is going to prevent the death of civilians,” said Ruíz.

Despite the different reactions from the Palestinians and the Arab world, many have celebrated the ruling as a “historic” decision, because The court has recognized that genocide in Gaza is a real possibility and, therefore, has asked Israel to prevent it.

Reactions of the plaintiff and the defendant: what South Africa and Israel have said

The reaction of the Palestinians to the provisional ruling has been mixed: on the one hand, the Palestinian Authority assured that the ruling is “in favor of humanity and international law.”

“The ICJ ruling is an important reminder that no State is above the law or beyond the reach of justice (…) It breaks Israel's entrenched culture of criminality and impunity, which has characterized its occupation, dispossession , chase and apartheid for decades in Palestine,” said Riad Maliki, Palestinian Foreign Minister, in an appearance.

Palestine welcomes the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice today. The ICJ judges evaluated the facts and the law. They ruled in favor of humanity and international law. We call on all states to ensure that all provisional measures ordered by the… pic.twitter.com/aLeVXRJNVl — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) January 26, 2024



But civilians don't see it the same way. For them, their only hope was a ruling that contemplated a ceasefire to try to return to a life without so much death.

“We are very grateful to South Africa for bringing this case, but what the Palestinians wanted was an immediate ceasefire,” Lubna Farhat, a member of the Ramallah Municipal Council, told the media 'Al Jazeera'.

For its part, South Africa welcomed the ICJ ruling. The Pretoria Executive called on Israel to respect the court's verdict, in addition to further efforts to achieve a complete ceasefire, which, as it reiterated, remains the main objective.

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, center, leaves the building after the session of the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, January 26, 2024. © Patrick Post / AP

“South Africans will not be passive bystanders while crimes are perpetrated against other people elsewhere,” said Cyril Ramaphosa, the African nation's president.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict generates sensitivities in South Africa, since many compare it with the apartheid that was experienced in the African country – and the abuses that it involved – for decades.

On the defense side, Israel declassified its government documents to try to demonstrate that its political and civilian leaders attempted to prevent the genocide in Gaza beginning on October 7, following the Hamas attack. But the ICJ did not find them enough.

It dismissed Israel's arguments and its attempts to downplay statements of incitement to genocide by its political leaders and downplayed the “right to defense” argument, which both Israel and its allies have repeatedly resorted to.

Israel has flatly denied accusations of genocide. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was “outrageous” that the judges even heard the case.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) sits next to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during the weekly cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv on January 7, 2024. © Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

For his part, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant – who compared the Palestinians to “human animals” – said his country does not need moral judgments about its actions against the Palestinians.

“The State of Israel does not need to be lectured on morality to distinguish between terrorists and the civilian population in Gaza,” Gallant said.

The ruling does not prevent Israel from continuing its offensive in Gaza and, even if it had done so, Netanyahu's Executive had already warned that it did not plan to follow the orders of any international entity. A context in which the perspectives are clear: for the moment, the war in Gaza will continue.

The power of the ICJ, how binding are its rulings?

The decisions of the International Court of Justice are legally binding on all signatory countries of the United Nations Charter, however, the court does not have the means to enforce them and is dependent on the political bodies of the UN (the General Assembly and the Security Council) to do so. This complicates things, because the Security Council has not reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza, mainly because the United States, Israel's main ally and with veto power in the Council, has refused. to this possibility.

In recent cases, for example, the court ordered Russia to stop its war in Ukraine in March 2022, a month after it began its offensive on Ukraine. But Moscow, which also has veto power in the UN Security Council, ignored the ruling.

However, the rulings of the international High Court do have a strong symbolic value. For this reason, experts agree that the ICJ resolution will influence the development of the war in Gaza. And the court has put Israel in the spotlight before the international community.

Israeli officials rhetoric singled out by the ICJ

1. Yoav Galant and his “human animals.”

2. Isaac Herzog and “an entire nation is responsible.”

3. Yisrael Katz and “they will not receive a drop of water.”

All three are considered moderates next to Netanyahu. — Dimi Reider | dimireider.substack.com (@reider) January 26, 2024



That translates into greater pressure on Israel and its allies, such as the United States, which had already increased in recent weeks. A pressure that led to clashes between the two historical allies. While the United States advocates the creation of a Palestinian state when the offensive ends, Israel resists.

“The ICJ ruling puts much more pressure on the United States and other Western allies to move towards a ceasefire resolution,” Zaha Hassan, a rights lawyer. H H. and member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, to the newspaper 'The New York Times'.

For experts, one of the crucial points is that Israel will now have more surveillance and will be held accountable for its actions in Gaza.

And now, what's next?

For the most optimistic analysts, although not explicitly, the ICJ ruling could lead towards a ceasefire or, at least, towards a reduction in Israeli attacks and their intensity on the Gaza Strip.

“What the Court is seeing is that there is a risk of genocide (…) I believe that there are great possibilities that an international force will be implemented to ensure the establishment of peace,” said Ruíz.

Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip during the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in this photo released on January 21, 2024. © Israel Defense Forces / Reuters

However, for the moment, broader actions from the United Nations court are not expected in the immediate future. This ruling is only provisional and does not determine whether or not Israel is committing genocide in the Palestinian enclave, it is only the first step in doing so.

A final ruling on the matter is not expected for months or even years. However, the recognition that there is a risk of genocide gives hope to many.