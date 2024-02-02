Matchday 23 of LaLiga will bring us the third Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid in this last exciting month of football. Both teams arrive in a positive dynamic, with players at a high level, so it is expected to be an exciting football match. With the history of one match for each, this will be the one that breaks the tie and decides who comes out the winner in this derby duel.
Next, we bring you the players who can be key for both teams in this exciting Madrid derby in LaLiga.
Jude Bellingham
The English midfielder is the key player in this team. In most matches he ends up being the best of the white team on the green, and in addition to his great quality and innate technique, he adds enormous involvement and a sense of leader that makes him a unique and very complete player. . He has reduced his scoring ability in recent weeks, although it is normal considering that he is not a forward, and his tasks should focus more on other aspects.
Vinicius Junior
The Brazilian star is once again showing that differential talent that made him practically unstoppable for rival defenses. The winger of the white team has returned to a very good level after the injury, and demonstrating his main characteristic, which is that he does not give up against any rival, but always tries, which makes him a real headache for his team. marker. If his injuries remain intact for the remainder of the season, he will be a key player for Ancelotti's team, especially in this match in which differential players are needed on the green.
Toni Kroos
The German thermometer. The pace at which the game is played depends on him, and if he is at his best level, the team notices his presence in the midfield. His ability to distribute the ball means that Real Madrid can mature the game from one side to the other until he finds a gap in Atlético de Madrid's defensive zone, and with his ability to filter balls, he breaks the opposing coach's schemes, in this case of Cholo Simeone, so it is very important in Ancelotti's drawing.
Antoine Griezmann
Griezmann is the best player on the team and he shows it when it is needed most, like in the last qualifying rounds against Real Madrid. In LaLiga he is no less and is the team's current all-time top scorer, he always appears and this time it is expected to be the same. Real Madrid will have to be very careful with their play between the lines, especially after the last derby in which they tipped the balance in favor of the Colchonero team with a great goal in the final stages of the match.
Alvaro Morata
The Spanish forward is going through a spectacular moment this season. Fighting to be the top scorer in LaLiga this season, he demonstrates great effectiveness and his contribution to the team is being maximum, forming a duo of great guarantees with Griezmann in attack. Without a doubt, Real Madrid's defense will have to be very concentrated to stop their offensives, especially with their heads, given that some of his goals this season have been in this way.
koke
The compass of the team, the soul and the red-and-white heart, is not only the captain, but he is also the master of the symphony that Simeone proposes on the field and directs all the movements of his team, so this match will be no less. The Spanish midfielder provides that control in the center of the field that the team sometimes needs, and his great vision of the game makes him an irreplaceable player in the Colchonero team's schemes.
