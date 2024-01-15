After Real Madrid has been proclaimed champion of the Spanish Super Cup after beating FC Barcelona in the final and Atlético de Madrid previously in the semifinals. The two Spanish clubs will meet again for the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey next Thursday, January 18 at 9:30 p.m.
Below we leave you with the players who could be key for Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid for this match:
Dani Carvajal
The Spanish full-back is possibly in what is his best football moment. On a physical level he is like never before after a few seasons in which perhaps it has not been his strong suit. Now, Carvajal is proclaiming himself as a serious candidate to be the best right back today.
Jude Bellingham
As it could not be otherwise, Jude Bellingham will be a key piece for Ancelotti in this match against Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey. The Englishman has just won his first title with Real Madrid and is having a great season with the whites.
Vinicius Junior
After a bad start to the season it seems that he is making a comeback. Vinicius has just scored a hat trick against FC Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Quality and dribbling in abundance that make Real Madrid's left wing a real danger.
Jan Oblak
In the Atlético de Madrid goal, Jan Oblak stands like an impenetrable fortress. His sharp reflexes and confidence in the air make him a formidable guardian. Against an opponent that seeks to score at all costs, Oblak can be the guarantee of keeping a clean sheet and providing the basis for the team's success.
Axel Witsel
He is one of the key pieces for Simeone playing in the center of the defense. The Belgian is a footballer who has very good ball delivery and who has almost perfect decision making. He will be a fundamental player for this Copa del Rey match against Real Madrid.
Antoine Griezmann
The presence of Antoine Griezmann in the attack is an inexhaustible source of threat for any defense. His ability to find space and execute precise shots makes him a lethal predator in front of goal. With his experience in high-calibre matches, Griezmann could be the unbalancing factor that tips the balance in favor of Atlético
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#key #players #Real #Madrid #Atlético #Madrid #Copa #del #Rey #Madrid #derby
Leave a Reply