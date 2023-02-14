Barcelona will receive a sweet Manchester United at the Camp Nou this Thursday. The British are third in the Premier League, and except for a morrocotuda surprise they will qualify for the next Champions League. The most dangerous player on this team is Marcus Rashford, who has accumulated 13 goals in his last 15 games.
These should be the key players for Xavi’s Barça for Thursday’s game:
Robert Lewandowski
The Pole is the goal man from Barcelona, not to say the goal man on planet football. He has gone two consecutive games without scoring, so it is expected that he wants to vindicate himself against a Manchester United that cannot be considered the most reliable team in defense in the world. Yesterday he did not score, but he assisted Pedri after a perfect wall. The ex of the Bayern contributes a lot of things besides goals to this Barça of Xavi Hernández.
Marc-André ter Stegen
7 goals conceded and 16 clean sheets in the first 21 days of the league championship. The level that the German is showing is extraordinary. He will be in charge of stopping a Marcus Rashford who is sweet.
Ronald Araujo
More than one already places him in the rank of best defense in the world. His game yesterday against Villarreal is one more example of what the Uruguayan can give you in 90 minutes. He cut off everything that had and will be, and it is that he made the night bitter for Baena, Morales, Yéremi Pino and company… What an exhibition.
Pedro
Yesterday he returned to teach. The canary is accustoming us to a stratospheric level of play. Once again he won the award given to the best player of the match. In Thursday’s game they will have to face a Carlos Casemiro whose task will be to cut off everything that circulates through Barcelona’s midfield.
Jordi Alba/Alejandro Balde
The work of the deep sides will be key. The problem is that we don’t know who Xavi Hernández will opt for. It doesn’t seem that Manchester United is going to attack too much on the right wing, because the left is where two of the most inspired players of the Mancunian team are; Shaw and Rashford. Whether it’s Jordi Alba or Alejandro Balde, both will have to be very precise when it comes to winning Dalot’s back.
