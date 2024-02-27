In the exciting finale of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, Athletic Club de Bilbao and Atlético de Madrid prepare for a decisive showdown. After Athletic's away victory in the first leg, where they won against an Atlético that will desperately seek a comeback, all eyes are focused on the players who could define the destiny of both teams in this momentous clash. The meeting is scheduled for next Thursday at 9:00 p.m.
Antoine Griezmann
The French forward has been a standout figure this season, with 18 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances. His ability to unbalance at crucial moments makes him a fundamental player for Atlético in their quest to turn the tie around.
Alvaro Morata
With 19 goals to his name, Morata has been a key piece in Atlético's attacking front. His ability to find the goal and his experience in high-pressure matches make him a constant threat to the Basque defense.
Rodrigo de Paul
The Argentine has proven his worth since his arrival to the team. With his vision of the game and his ability to distribute the ball, De Paul has been instrumental in creating scoring opportunities for the colchoneros.
Inaki Williams
The experienced striker, Nico's brother, has had a remarkable season, racking up 10 goals to date. With his physical power and ability to finish plays, Iñaki presents himself as a key piece in Athletic's attack front, seeking to expand his scoring record in this crucial cup duel.
Nico Williams
The young winger has been a revelation this season, showing glimpses of his enormous potential. His speed and ability to overwhelm the wing make him a dangerous weapon for Athletic. His contribution in the attack will be vital to maintain the advantage on the scoreboard.
Dani Vivian
The young defender has gained prominence in the Athletic defense, demonstrating solidity and determination in each match. His ability to neutralize Atlético's threats will be essential to keep the goal safe and secure a place in the grand final. A good game from Vivian could be the key to the success of the Basque team.
