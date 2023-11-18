FC Barcelona is today the best women’s soccer team, and it hosts Real Madrid this day in a classic that has only been around for a few years but is already beginning to transmit that rivalry that is experienced in the men’s classic. The two teams are filled with world stars, and these are some of those who could be key in the match:
The 18-year-old Colombian has been a blessing for the Real Madrid project, and today she is probably the basis of the club’s future project. She has won the Golden Girl 2023 and is one of the best in Real Madrid’s attack.
Aitana Bonmatí’s 2022/23 season has been practically perfect. With Barcelona he won League F and the Champions League, and then made history with the Spanish team to win the World Cup. All this, with her being the best player on the field practically always. Her role in the center of the field is fundamental both in the club and in the national team so that the rest of the teammates play at the intended pace.
The defender scored the goal in the World Cup final that gave Spain the title, winning the ‘MVP’ of the final and demonstrating her high level. Not only is she defensively secure, but she has a lot of arrival in attack and sees the goal with some frequency. Her hospitalizations are going to be important on Sunday.
The FC Barcelona attacker is also one of the best players in the world. Putellas came to the World Cup after a serious injury and yet she already seems to be recovered and close to the level she showed before the injury. Alexia Putellas already scored a double in the match against Benfica, so she arrives with a sharpened aim.
FC Barcelona owes a large part of its success at the start of the season to its strength in goal. In 10 games that the team has played, they have conceded only two goals, and thus it is very difficult not to be the leader of both the F League and the Champions League. If Real Madrid wants to win they will have to do something unthinkable until now.
