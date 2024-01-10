The semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup will bring us a great game between FC Barcelona and Osasuna. It will be the first of the two times that they will meet in less than a month, and it will also be the first trophy that both teams are competing for at the beginning of the season. For its part, which will be a good time to break this dynamic. On the other hand, the Navarrese club led by Jagoba Arrasate is not having a season to remember either, with a lot of irregularity, and capable of the best and the worst, so a good football match is coming up.
Thus, we leave you with the three players from each team who can be key for the momentous semifinal match of the Spanish Super Cup:
The key player in the midfield of the Barça team. The absence of the Dutch midfielder is very noticeable in the play of the team led by Xavi Hernández. His great ball handling that allows him to overcome lines of pressure with ease, together with his vision of the game and his ability to filter passes, make him a differential and capital player in the Spanish coach's schemes.
The Polish striker is not in his best form. After last year's World Cup, the player had a significant decline, and he has not recovered his best level. Even so, he is a born goalscorer, with a finishing ability considered one of the best in the world in recent years, so there is no doubt that if he has a clear chance, the ball will most likely end up inside the goal.
Criticized for his conduct on the pitch in recent years, the Portuguese attacker once again left a bad feeling in the last Copa del Rey match, and his irregularity is beginning to be questioned by fans. However, no one can doubt his technical quality, being a different player capable of unbalancing a match at any time, so he must be taken into account for this match.
The goalkeeper of the Navarrese team is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga. With great skill between the sticks, the Spanish player has made numerous high-level saves this season, saving his team in many games, so in this semi-final he will need to show his best abilities to try to help his team reach the goal. dream ending
The differential talent of the team. A player who when he has the ball, you know that something different can happen. He has great associative capacity, being the link between the midfield and the attack, so Osasuna will require the best level of him to be able to jeopardize the goal that Iñaki Peña will defend in this match.
The Argentine attacker is one of the biggest dangers for Jagoba Arrasate's team. With a great ability to score goals and an unbreakable fighting spirit, the player does not give up a ball and leaves everything on the field, so he should be the example for the team to follow if they want to achieve great things in this competition. .
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#key #players #Barcelona #Osasuna #Super #Cup #Jong #Herrera
Leave a Reply