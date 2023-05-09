Rayados de Monterrey categorically stayed with the general leadership by getting 40 points in the Clausura 2023.
Now, those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich are the wide favorites to take the title of the competition, although they will also have to work psychologically, since they would not like to bear the curse of the super leader when they face Santos Laguna in the league in the quarterfinals.
Although ‘King Midas’ knows perfectly how to play this type of encounter. The Mexican coach is an old sea lion and wants to use his experience to win on the TSM field, and for this, he fully trusts the striker Rogelio Funes Mori.
The Argentine striker is the legend of the club and will seek to take advantage of his developed eye for goals to go up in the first game. In this regard, Vucetich knows his talent and is aware that he must be one hundred percent ready.
“There has been a lot of confidence, there is full knowledge of him in the sense of his characteristics and that I always externalized him, that for me he was the best center forward there was. So, logically, for him to show it, he has to be 100 percent.”he mentioned.
The ‘Twin’ scored a hat-trick on the last date against Pumas to seal the 4-1, thus reaching 12 goals and tying in the scoring table with Julián Quiñones in second place.
“Thank God he is fine, now he has recovered well, he has been working spectacularly. He shows what he is, that hunger for goals that he has, that nose, that way of playing, complemented by his teammates, they give us the results we have been waiting for “Vucetich said.
