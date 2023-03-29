The FIFA date is over and the Tigres team will return to the Mexican soccer activity, when next Sunday they enter the always complicated field of Nemesio Díez, to measure forces against the Red Devils of Toluca.
The team led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz wants to add three as visitors to continue fighting at the top of the general standings. And the good news has not been long in coming, since they have recovered a player for this commitment.
Football player Fernando Gorriaran He has already done training work, and there are ample possibilities that he will make the trip to the State of Mexico to be considered by the Mexican strategist.
It was on March 18 when the Uruguayan suffered a tear that set off the alarms after the Clásico Regio against Rayados de Monterrey.
The 28-year-old midfielder has become one of the essentials in the Ruíz unemployed, so this is good news for all Tigres and feline fans.
Fernando Gorriaran He has played all 12 games of this tournament as a starter, thus adding a total of 947 minutes. It is expected that on Sunday he will go to the substitute bench and can enter the exchange for the complementary part.
#key #player #Tigres #recovered #overcoming #injury
