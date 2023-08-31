After missing the last game with Tigres UANL, the French striker André-Pierre Gignac He was once again present in the practice of the feline group prior to the match on date 5 pending against Santos Laguna.
So it is expected that he like Diego Laínez are available to be at the command of Robert Dante Siboldi in the duel this Wednesday, August 30 when they host Santos Laguna at ‘El Volcán’ at 9:00 p.m.
The all-time top scorer for the San Nicolás de los Garza team had a right ankle injury that prevented him from traveling to CDMX for last Sunday’s game against Pumas. However, there was no medical report regarding his injury.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the case of Diego Laínezhe was reported with a sprain in his left knee and it was said that his return was reserved for the evolution that he will present in his joint, being an injury that could sideline them for 7 to 10 days.
However, since Monday he was able to work a large part of the physical training and had no discomfort, so this Tuesday he was able to join the group work.
For his part, Samir Caetano He was not at the start of work on the Volcán field, who was not said to have any injury, but also why he was not in training at that time.
#key #player #Siboldi #recovered #match #Santos
Leave a Reply