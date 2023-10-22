The offense of Club Deportivo Guadalajara is fulfilling despite not being the highest quality, although the current benchmark is Roberto Alvaradoin the most recent activity it is about Ricardo Marin in relation to goals and assists.
Marin He is the most decisive player of the entire Guadalajara squad, even above Roberto Alvaradonot only because he has scored four goals, but because he also has two assists that put him in second place in that category of the Guadalajara team and have been very important for the team’s resurgence in the competition.
However, the level of Marin has been accentuated in these recent days, since it has been crucial for the red and white team to rescue important points such as with their goals against Toluca and Atlas, where those goals were worth four points to maintain the hope of qualifying for the final phase .
The forward not only collaborates by breaking rival networks, but also usually finds the teammate best positioned on the field of play, just as he did against Puebla by enabling Ronaldo Cisneros with a recent cross with his head that was worth the second goal for the Guadalajara to secure the victory and straighten the path towards the final phase.
The player has taken advantage of the minutes that the coaching staff has given him on the field, as well as benefiting from the absence of players in the attack, such as the case of Alexis Vega, Daniel Ríosamong others due to indiscipline, low level and injuries, so Paunovic He has given him his complete trust.
