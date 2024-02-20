This Wednesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. from the Azteca Stadium, Club América faces Matchday 9 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament against Mazatlán FC where the azulcrema team will seek to return to the path of victory, after their defeat away from home in the 'Bella Airosa' against Club Pachuca that left them with 14 points in the standings.
In recent weeks the Águila team has had several absences due to injury, fortunately for the coaching staff headed by André Jardine In these days they have been able to recover the majority and immediately: Sebastián Cáceres, Néstor Araujo, Diego Valdés and Henry Martinthey may now be considered to play this week in the double date where they will face Mazatlán FC and Cruz Azul.
In the case of Henry Martin He has already returned since the second leg of Concachampions against Real Estelí, but has not been able to start as a starter.
As for the central Sebastian Caceres and Nestor Araujo They were left out of the last call due to respiratory problems, while Henry Martin He was a substitute again against Pachuca, because he had a bad sore throat. Finally, Diego Valdes He has already recovered from his physical ailments and could be considered again against the Mazatlan team.
With this, the only loss that the team would have is that of Richard Sanchezthe Paraguayan midfielder was injured in the first leg against the Real Esteli and has not yet returned to activity, but it is expected that he will soon be able to return as well.
