The duel between América and Monterrey looks set to be the most attractive of all day 14 of the Clausura 2023. This Saturday, April 8, two of the top candidates for the Liga MX title will meet at the Azteca Stadium. Rayados has dominated the tournament from foot to foot and will seek to continue his ‘paternity’ over the Eagles in their commitment this weekend.
The albiazul team has four victories and a draw in their last five matches against those from Coapa. On this occasion, Víctor Manuel Vucetich will have his full arsenal to look for a good result in Mexico City. One of the doubts facing this duel was whether ‘King Midas’ would bet on Rodrigo Aguirre or Germán Berterame to accompany Rogelio Funes Mori in this duel.
According to the most recent reports, the experienced and winning Mexican strategist has already decided. According to information from the journalist Felipe Galindo, for the duel on the 14th against America, Monterrey will start with Funes Mori and Aguirre at the start, so ‘Berte’ will be on the substitute bench.
Between these three strikers they have scored 16 goals for Rayados this season. On matchday 13, against Xolos de Tijuana, ‘Vuce’ started ‘Tanque’ Aguirre and Berterame; Both strikers responded to the confidence with a brace.
For the commitment against America, Vucetich will maintain the base that got the win over Xolaje. The only adjustment that the Mexican strategist will make will be the change from Funes Mori to Berterame.
