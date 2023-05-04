The Monterrey team consolidated itself as the absolute leader of the competition, finishing in first place with 40 points. This, in addition to giving them the direct pass, will also help them to receive all the matches at home.
Although not everything is good news for the team led by the Mexican coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich. And it is that in training this Wednesday, one of the pillars of the team and undisputed starter, was absent from practice, which has set off the alarms.
The first reports indicate that the Argentine Maximilian Meza He did not train the same as his other teammates. The midfielder had differentiated work and could not be with the rest of the squad.
According to information from the journalist Matias Giraudi, Maxi Meza ended up with a muscular overload in the last game of the day against the Pumas team. Due to this situation, the midfielder only did some gym exercises so as not to risk or compromise his health.
In this way, Meza has been ‘armored’ so that he can arrive in good shape at what will be the start of the Fiesta Grande, and it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when he will resume activity along with his other colleagues.
For now, Monterrey continues to intensify training and is ready for the rival ahead of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023, which will be held from the following week.
