Instead of the hoped-for liberation of the occupied territories, the fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2023 has largely developed into trench warfare. A review.

Kiev – February 2024 will mark the second anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Since then, Putin's troops have taken control of a good fifth of Ukrainian territory in the Ukraine war. However, the Ukrainian armed forces, which are significantly outnumbered, are also defending themselves against their supposedly overpowering enemy with the help of arms deliveries from the West and, over the course of this year, have often ensured that Russia's advances are prevented or slowed down. A look back at the course of the war in 2023.

January: A fierce battle over the city of Bakhmut has been raging in eastern Ukraine since August 2022, which experts repeatedly emphasize is of little strategic importance. Nevertheless, the city, which once had a population of 75,000 and has already been badly damaged by the fighting, is considered a crucial war target for both sides. To occupy them, Vladimir Putin's military leadership is increasingly relying on troops from the ranks of the Wagner Group. Observers draw parallels to World War I and say that poorly trained forces were used as cannon fodder. At the beginning of the year, Russia was losing hundreds of soldiers every day here alone. In January, the West promised to deliver more than 100 battle tanks for Ukrainian defense.

Support in the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj is appealing for further help in Europe

February: After visits to London and Paris, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also travels to Brussels and gives an emotional speech to members of the European Parliament. In it he thanks the people of the EU for their support to his country, especially by supplying weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. Following the speech, he once again called for fighter jets to be made available to Ukraine. Just a few days later, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kiev and promised Zelensky further aid to Ukraine and additional sanctions against Russia during his visit.

March: Zelensky also received a promise from Germany that more weapons would be delivered. The first Leopard 2 tanks from Germany will also arrive in Ukraine at the end of the month. Fierce fighting continues to rage around Bakhmut and the city is now considered to be almost surrounded. Initial experts assume that Bakhmut could be occupied by Russia in March. At the end of the month, Vladimir Putin announced the stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus and said that Russia wanted to ensure its own security, since the USA had also stationed nuclear weapons with European allies. The International Criminal Court in The Hague is now issuing an arrest warrant against Russia's ruler, whom it accuses of involvement in war crimes.

Russia's losses in the Ukraine war: British speak of 200,000 soldiers lost

April: Despite all Russian efforts and high losses on both sides, the Ukrainian fighters are not giving up on the badly damaged city of Bakhmut. This is one of the reasons why military experts announced in April that the Russian winter offensive, which was aimed at completely occupying the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, had failed. Furthermore, estimates suggest that Russia has now lost around 200,000 soldiers since its invasion began. According to British intelligence reports, a “significant minority” of Russia's losses were due to reasons other than the actual military operation, such as alcohol abuse. Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky died in an explosion in St. Petersburg earlier this month.

May: After long fighting, the head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reports the capture of Bakhmut. Fighting is taking place in the Russian border region of Belgorod, apparently led by a pro-Ukrainian Russian fighting group. The Kremlin also accused Ukraine of an attempted attack at the beginning of the month and spoke of two drones that were intercepted as they flew towards the Kremlin.

Chronicle of the Ukraine War: Wagner Group incites rebellion in Russia

June: After a serious explosion in southern Ukraine, the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River bursts, resulting in severe flooding. The Ukrainian authorities are also warning about environmental damage. After long preparations, Ukraine launches its counteroffensive. At the end of the month there will be chaotic scenes in Russia as Wagner Group fighters led by Prigozhin incite an uprising in Russia, occupying military buildings in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and marching on Moscow. After a few hours, the insurgents broke off their rebellion and were exiled to Belarus.

July: After numerous threats to terminate the grain agreement, Putin made good on his threat and allowed the agreement to expire. In connection with this, the Kremlin boss announced that he would classify cargo ships in the Black Sea as hostile in the future. While the USA announces additional deliveries of cluster munitions to Ukraine, Ukraine reports the liberation of smaller areas in the south and east of the country. Overall, however, the counteroffensive is getting off to a much slower start than previous actions.

Russian attack on Ukraine: Prigozhin dies in plane crash

August: Fears are growing in Russia that a new wave of recruitment could be imminent, sparking a series of arson attacks on recruitment offices in Russia. Two of the country's most important churches are destroyed in attacks on Odessa and Kherson. There are repeated attacks on the Kerch Bridge in the south of the country, which represents a land connection between Russia and occupied Crimea. On August 23rd, Wagner boss Prigozhin died in a plane crash.

September: After a visit by China's head of state Xi Jinping in the spring, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is also visiting Russia in September. The meeting is said to have been about arms deals, among other things. Meanwhile, Ukraine is making further small military advances, for example reporting a breakthrough at Robotyne in the south of the country. A missile attack by Ukraine also destroys the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine war at the end of 2023: military chief warns of protracted trench warfare

October: After the fierce fighting for Bakhmut, the next battle is emerging in the Ukrainian War, which could lead to protracted fighting and heavy losses on both sides. At its center: the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. Both warring parties are preparing for the second winter in the Ukraine war.

November: Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valeriy Zalushnyj has warned of a protracted trench war, while in the US there is a dispute between Republicans and Democrats in parliament over further support for Ukraine. The discussions will block further military aid for the time being. US President Joe Biden warns that abandoning Ukraine could have serious consequences. The British Ministry of Defense now estimates that 300,000 Russian soldiers have been lost.

December: After Putin's order to commit an additional 170,000 armed forces to the war effort, people in Russia fear another wave of mobilization. Zelensky is lobbying the US Congress for new military aid. Between Christmas and New Year, the most massive Russian air strikes since the start of the war took place, injuring and killing scores of people across the country. According to Ukrainian President Zelensky, civilian targets were attacked in over 120 cities and towns across the country. (saka)