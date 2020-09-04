The entrance to the Primark center on Gran Vía in Madrid is crowded with people. Samuel Sanchez

Stores are closed and production is stagnant. The textile industry chain has come to a standstill and the Spanish sector could suffer a loss of up to 360 million euros between April and June, he estimates The Association of Fashion Creators of Spain. For the customer, however, it is the perfect time to look at what’s in their closet and reflect. Gema Gómez, founder of the Slow Fashion Next dissemination and training platform with at least 3,000 participants, Along with other experts, he assures that the coronavirus crisis will allow many people to realize that clothing is not a necessity. “Surely if you look closely, more than half of our wardrobe is left over. Really, why do we want to have so many clothes knowing that only 1% of everything generated returns to the chain?”, question.

Before confinement, the fashion industry did not stop growing despite repeated warnings about the threat it poses to the planet and its willingness to minimize damage. It remains the second most polluting sector in the world after air transport, with 10% of global pollution under its responsibility, that is, 1.7 billion tons of CO2 emitted per year. Kirsi Niinimäki, a researcher in the design department at Aalto University in Finland, has collected all this data in a recent article published in Nature Earth and Environment. “The measures of the big companies are still not enough ”, he comments. “They are aware of what they have to do, but they don’t know how. Now is the time to think. Confinement could allow both companies and consumers to find out ”, he adds.

The first battlefield that requires change is production. Some companies like H&M have a consumption control system using artificial intelligence RFID (radio frequency identification) to know what their customer likes and filter production. However, mass manufacturing is the biggest problem highlighted by Marina López, president of the Sustainable Fashion Association of Spain (AMSE). “It’s beastly,” he says. Since 1975, textile production has more than doubled: from about 5.9 kilograms per person per year to at least 13, the study says. Furthermore, polyester, the most polluting material, remains the dominant one, closely followed by cotton, which requires a lot of irrigation. In total, the industry consumes 1.5 billion liters of water annually, according to the study by Nature. In short, each year, more is produced than necessary and this curve shows it:

Reflect on our consumption

Companies are not the only ones Devils of the chain, since they respond to the customer’s demand, another link that must react. The world population’s consumption already reaches 62 million tons per year and experts predict that it will reach 102 by 2030, the date on which the collapse of ecosystems could occur. “We consume too much. We don’t need that much ”, confirms the president of AMSE. People use a garment 36% less than fifteen years ago, but consume 40% more and an American goes out to buy every five and a half days, according to the same study by Nature. Per year, a person can purchase up to 27 kilograms of clothing as is the case in England.

But Niinimäki explains that it is very difficult to convince the consumer and control their impulses. “The market is attractive and people tend to want the new to define their identity. It is something emotional and companies know it and play with it, “he asserts.” What you have to do is educate. Start from the beginning, “he proposes.

A confinement to educate

Experts say that taking advantage of confinement to find out is a solution. Gómez worked for large textile chains whose name he does not want to mention. As he says, they are not the culprits, but the whole system that was shocking to him. ”I am no longer just talking about the working conditions of workers there in Asia, but about health. There was foam in the water, “he says. Something clicked him. When he returned to his office, he began to investigate, but realized that to” get it right “and find the good information, it took a lot.” I think people are very interested, but not sufficiently educated. It is not possible for a magazine to read that a 100% polyester t-shirt is sustainable, or for people to believe that because it is a local garment, it is enough. It goes much further, “she says.

Susana Alvárez, sustainable fashion designer, has been beyond. At the age of 23, she went to Germany to learn, where the word “sustainability” was something of the everyday, while in Spain it was not even mentioned. At the age of 40, she returned to Spain and began to do what she calls “ethical fashion”, that is, to produce locally. But something was wrong: the material he used, such as neoprene, was very harmful to the environment. “Now my biggest commitments are cellulose triacetate and organic jean from my collection that carries the GOTS seal (Global Organic Textile Standard), until having more powerful sustainable materials ”, he explains. The most important thing for Alvárez is transparency, that people can know the exact content of the clothes they buy, where it has been made, for how long and by whom. “It is essential to have an application that tells you everything, such as food, and thus, the client can decide, and above all, know,” she proposes.

The material that is used is not always recycled. In fact, almost never. The textile market creates 92 million tons of waste per year, according to the study and at least 85% of those fabrics are buried or burned emitting greenhouse gases, according to data from the Fair Fashion research center at the University of Glasgow (New York). The European Union has put in place a law that requires each country, between now and 2025, to manage textiles. “Spain we are not going to achieve it, we are always in the queue of everything. It is cheaper for us to pay the fine ”, says López, the president of AMSE.

A pause to look for solutions

Sustainable fashion makes a bigger and bigger hole and people are beginning to become aware. “Fashion has a price and the current one is not the normal one,” insists López. The idea of ​​the slow fashion is that a person buys a t-shirt, true more expensive, but with a resistant fabric, and not only two to three threads per weft as is being done in the industry fast fashion. “That way it won’t end up in the trash so fast because of wear and tear. Fashion is not throwaway,” he insists.

That industry, sooner or later, will fall. Those dinosaurs of the system that produce in a delocalized way and exceeding the limits of the planet, are not in harmony with the 21st century Gema Gómez, founder of Slow Fashion Next

The circular economy is an escape route. However, it is difficult to expand this system, since most of the conventional fashion garments are not of good quality and therefore cannot be taken advantage of. “At the end of the sixth wash there are already holes, the color is gone. We can no longer do anything with them, ”says López.

The solution that is emerging is to increase the use of materials such as hemp. The fabric does not need watering compared to organic cotton, which can require three liters of water per shirt. The plant is used in its entirety and is also good for the soil. “It is ideal to remove tissue in addition to having two harvests a year. In the past it was done. You have to cut back and go back”, concludes the president of AMSE.

For his part, Gómez uses a curious and optimistic metaphor at the end of the conversation: “That industry, sooner or later, will fall. Those dinosaurs of the system that produce in a delocalized way and exceed the limits of the planet, are not in harmony with the 21st century. “, And he wonders:” How would things change if we said ‘the polluter pays’, right? “

