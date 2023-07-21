The Chivas team is living a good mental and football moment, and that is that in total they have 4 victories in a row, three in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, and one more in the final against Athletic Club where they won the penalty shootouts, obtaining the Gernika Tree Trophy.
Now, the team led by coach Veljko Paunovic is preparing to debut in the Leagues Cup, when next Thursday, July 22, they face Cincinnati on the TQL court. Likewise, the good news has not been long in coming, since now the Serbian helmsman has recovered a key footballer.
According to the official website of the rojiblanco team, the footballer Robert Alvarado He is ready to reappear, this after having spent about a month focused on the Mexican team where he won the 2023 Gold Cup championship.
It was through a video shared on the social networks of the Guadalajara club that “Piojo” was seen mentioning a few words to the camera.
Undoubtedly, with the return of Alvarado, a stronger team is expected in the upper part of the field, since they also managed to recover the striker Alexis Vega, who was in dry dock with a right knee injury. The youth squad player from Toluca played 45 minutes in the game against Athletic Club, and made it clear that he is in good shape as he was just shy of scoring a great goal by getting rid of two players.
