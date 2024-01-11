Atlético de Madrid has not had the best of luck in the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League, and a clear example of this is that they have faced the team that currently leads Serie A with 48 points in 19 games. The Milan team is playing a great season, and it is nothing more than a reflection of what the previous one was, reaching the final of the Champions League itself. The club, which lost its starting goalkeeper and one of its fundamental pieces in defense, has more than managed to recover and here we bring the 5 biggest threats that the mattress team should be careful with:
The Swiss goalkeeper, signed this season from Bayern Munich, is not only having a great season, statistically he is the goalkeeper who saves the most in all of Europe. Followed by the Las Palmas player, Yann Sommer has become the safest goalkeeper in all European leagues this season and has so far conceded only 9 goals in Serie A.
Bastoni was a clear bet for the Nerazzurri team and after the departure of Škriniar, it was he who had to take a step forward. Youth, ball delivery, security in defense, a clear example of the mix between modern football and the Italian school that have formed an elite center back.
In a midfield that is usually quite populated, the one with the last pass, the quality and the magic is usually Hakan Çalhanoğlu. The Turk changed teams but not cities, and being a former Milan player, he has taken over Inter's midfield and is a danger for any team. This season he has already achieved 8 goals and 3 assists in 23 games.
Marcus Thuram, the player on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach, is having one of the best, if not the best, season of his career, and he has already generated 18 goals in 26 games for his team. Inter are more than happy with him and after the loss of Lukaku, the Milanese team has already found its new pair of forwards.
And obviously, the one who could not be missing, the captain of this team, Lautaro Martínez. The Argentine striker, who has become one of the best strikers in the world, has scored 18 goals and 4 assists this season, which means that he has generated 22 goals in 24 games played. There is plenty of praise for the current world champion, who will undoubtedly be the biggest problem for Atlético de Madrid.
