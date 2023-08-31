On Wednesday night, at 9:05 p.m., to be exact, the UANL Tigerswho came from losing the undefeated after losing 2-1 against cougarsreceived a Saints Lagoon that just came from taking the undefeated from the Chivasafter defeating them, too, by a score of 2-1.
The statistics favored the locals, however. Since May 2015, those from Torreón have not won on the field of the ‘Volcán’ Universitario. It is even difficult for them to score, since they have five goals in all this time.
However, the statistics are to be broken, and Santos was very willing to do so and thus put an end to this losing streak, after taking the lead, not once, but twice. First with a goal from Harold Preciado at the start of the match, when Tigres was the one in control of the game, and then at the start of the second half, with a very good goal scored by the soccer player Bruneta, who is becoming one one of the best offensive midfielders in the Mexican championship.
Tigres, who had tied the game at one with a goal from Ozziel Herrera, in the second half couldn’t find a way to convert the second goal that would even out the score on the blackboard. It was not until after the ninetieth minute that Robert Dante Siboldi spent the last substitution window he had left, suddenly sending three footballers with offensive conditions onto the pitch.
Tigres fully got into the game, tied the score at two with a goal from Juan Pablo Vigon, created danger and they generated him, for going in search of the third, and although André-Pierre Gignac and Nico Ibañez missed it, Juan Pablo again Vigón set the nets to vibrate, putting the final 3-2 in favor of those from San Nicolás.
The key for Tigres to turn the result against Santos Laguna was on the bench. Both Robert Dante Siboldi and Miguel Fuentes and the entire coaching staff themselves were the architects of the team recovering twice from adversity and ending up winning a duel that many already considered lost.
