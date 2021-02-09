S.or for three weeks now, Donald Trump, 74, a former American President, has been living again on his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach (Florida) – and makes itself unusually rare. His long-standing megaphone, the Twitter account, was banned in the last phase of his tenure.

But Trump also avoids appearing on television. There has not even been another of his legendary live telephone interviews since he left the White House. And Trump will not appear in the impeachment process itself.

Trump may also make himself scarce on the advice of his lawyers. You might have guessed that otherwise he would run the risk of wasting his realistic chance of acquittal in the second impeachment proceedings. But nobody should think that Trump learned from the storming of the Capitol he provoked by his supporters.

His insubstantial assertion that he achieved a “landslide victory” in the presidential election on November 3, 2020 and that the election was “stolen” has not yet been revised. Neither has he congratulated his successor Joe Biden, 78, on the election.

In contrast, Trump continues to mix in the Republican Party. He recently received the Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, in a richly gold-decorated hall in Mar-a-Lago. In addition, Trump granted the Conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene backing up.

The right-wing MP in the House of Representatives lost her membership in two committees last week after uttering crude theories and lies and expressions of sympathy for calls for murder. Like Trump, Greene claims the election was “stolen”. This conspiracy theory is also likely to be discussed during the impeachment proceedings.

The Ultimate Republican: Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell Source: dpa

At the moment there are many indications that Trump will ultimately be exonerated – as it was a year ago. Much depends on Mitch McConnell, 78, the Republican minority leader in the Senate. McConnell is an experienced Power politicians washed with water. He was recently re-elected as a Senator and has represented the strictly conservative state of Kentucky in the second Chamber of Congress for 35 years.

Should McConnell lower his thumb over Trump, it could be a. D. become scarce. McConnell has so far not looked into his cards. Washington attentively follows every twitch of the Sphinx from Kentucky, weighing every word it says.

In the immediate aftermath of the Capitol storm, McConnell took Trump to court more critically than ever. “The mob was fed lies,” he said. The rioters were driven by the (then) president. Trump and his longtime supporter McConnell have not spoken to each other for weeks. Minister of Transport Elaine Chao resigned after the violence of the pro-Trump mob. Spicy: Chao is McConnell’s wife. Recently, however, he voted for a motion from his parliamentary group, according to which the impeachment procedure is not constitutional.

Whatever position McConnell will take: his vote sends a signal. But the hurdle to convict Trump is high. There is little to suggest that the Senate will take them. Two-thirds of the senators would have to agree, i.e. at least 17 of the 50 Republicans in addition to the 50 Democrats. As of now, that is not to be expected.

The Chief Prosecutor: Jamie Raskin

Jamie Raskin Source: REUTERS

The Senate owns the Democrat Jamie Raskin, 58, not at all, but to the House of Representatives. Nevertheless, he plays a key role in the negotiations in the Senate. Raskin leads the nine-person team of “Impeachment Managers”, so is the chief prosecutor.

In an 80-page brief accuse Raskin and his team of Trump of “inciting an uprising” and ascribe responsibility for the “tragedy” of January 6th. You quote extensively from Trump’s speech of that day (“Fight like crazy!”). They also point to his insubstantial claims that the presidential election was falsified and “stolen”, which he had repeatedly uttered for months.

Unlike the last impeachment negotiation, the allegations are openly on the table. Raskin and his people are likely to play videos of Trump’s inflammatory speech – and of the violence of his supporters. Last but not least, pictures of the Senate hall will be on display in the Senate hall. The pro-Trump mob had even penetrated this Congress Chamber and posed proudly there.

The certification of the election results, i.e. Trump’s defeat, had to be suspended for hours. Some Trump supporters called on January 6th: “Hang up Mike Pence!” The then Vice President had chaired the meeting to certify the election. Chief Prosecutor Raskin will also remind you of this in the coming days.

The trained constitutional lawyer recently invited Trump to testify under oath on his own behalf. Trump refused. Raskin leads the prosecution at a difficult time for him personally. His 25-year-old son Tommy, a law student at Harvard, had committed suicide on New Year’s Eve. “I won’t lose my son in late 2020 and my country and republic in 2021,” Raskin said recently.

The lawyers: Bruce Castor and David Schoen

Bruce Castor, 59, Trump will be together with his colleague during the trial David Schoen, 62, represented. Castor was once the acting Attorney General of Pennsylvania. Schoen runs a law firm in New York and Alabama and, according to his own information, accepts “only a few cases per year” in order to give each case “full personal attention”.

The two men are in a sense Trump’s third choice. His well-known defenders from the last impeachment proceedings did not want to run again. His personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani also received nothing.

Then Trump hired Butch Bowers, a lawyer from South Carolina. The latter withdrew because he did not want to make Trump’s insubstantial claims about electoral fraud the focus of his defense.

Castor and Schoen will argue that impeachment proceedings against a former president are unconstitutional. They will reject the accusation that Trump was responsible for the storming of the Capitol, in which five people died. Trump was “not happy” with the violence, they say.

also read Farewell to the ex-president

With an – unlikely – success of the impeachment process, Trump should no longer hold offices at the federal level. This would destroy all of his (supposed) ambitions for the presidential candidacy. Trump is the third U.S. President to be indicted, but the first to be tried twice and on trial after leaving office.

Castor and his co-lawyer Schoen recently attracted all sorts of ridicule. They had made an embarrassing typo in their 14-page response to the House of Representatives indictment. So they addressed their letter to the Senate of the “Unites States “(instead of the”United States “).

The judge: Patrick Leahy

Patrick Leahy Source: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The other day in the Senate plenum was Patrick Leahy, 80, already mentioned with a wink by colleagues as “Mister Chief Justice”. The Vermont Democrat accepted that with amusement. The background: Because a non-incumbent president is charged with Trump, the chief justice, i.e. the presiding judge of the Supreme Court, will not lead the hearing – but the senior senator. So Leahy takes on the role in the final impeachment case Chief Justice John Roberts still held.

Leahy will chair the sessions starting Tuesday noon. The Senate acts as a court, fully fixated on the impeachment process. This is exactly the crux for the Democrats and their new President Joe Biden. He wants to base his government policy on, ministers confirmed and his stimulus package passed. It is quite possible that only the fourth impeachment process will be the shortest in America’s history. The Democrats sense how hopeless a conviction is.

Leahy has only limited influence on the process, he has to lead the negotiation impartially. For the left-wing Democrat, this is a new challenge after 46 years in the Senate. Leahy will make history as the first senator to lead an impeachment case against an ex-president. So far, Leahy had attracted attention in a completely different field in addition to his work as a senator: The comic fan had taken on roles in several Batman films.