Germany defeated the French team in the semifinals of the Women’s Euro Cup and with this, these series were concluded and today, we already know the two teams that will face each other in the grand final of the tournament at Wembley, which will be precisely the Germans against the hosts in what will be a screaming final for European glory. However, today we are going to analyze several factors that were key in Germany’s victory against the powerful French team to obtain their place in the grand final.
The German team once again demonstrates that the simplest and most important thing is to convert and we saw it that way both in the match against Austria in the quarterfinals and now against France in the semifinals, as they had 4 shots on goal, of which 2 were goals that gave the victory to the Germans. Demonstrating the importance of forcefulness in the football they handle.
Impossible not to highlight the individual performance of this player, because Popp is having a great time in this European Championship, converting in all the games she has played, that is, in five games in a row, where she registered six goals that have her tied for the leadership of scoring alongside Beth Mead.
Alexandra has undoubtedly been a key player in the functioning of the German team in this European Championship.
And it’s not just about scoring but not receiving, and although France did not leave empty-handed, it was the first goal that Germany received in the entire tournament and prevented the French from being able to further expand the scoreboard, as they were contained very well and kept his bow from falling on several occasions. As seen in past games, the order that the German team manages in the defensive lines is as crucial as its effectiveness in attack.
