Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 07:45











These are the main stages of the long and eventful judicial saga surrounding the founder of Wikileaks, the Australian Julian Assange, who has just obtained his freedom after reaching a plea agreement with the American justice system.

In July 2010, the world press publishes 70,000 confidential documents on the operations of the international coalition in Afghanistan, disseminated by the WikiLeaks website. In October, 400,000 reports on the US invasion of Iraq are published and, a month later, the contents of 250,000 US diplomatic cables.

On November 18Sweden launches a European arrest warrant against Assange as part of an investigation into rape and sexual assault of two Swedish women in August 2010. The Australian claims that they were consensual relations.

December 7, Assange, who was in London, surrenders to the British police. He is detained for nine days and then under house arrest.

In February 2011, a London court validates the request for extradition to Sweden. The Australian fears being handed over from there to the United States and facing the death penalty.

June 19, 2012, Assange takes refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and requests political asylum. Ecuador, then chaired by Rafael Correa, granted him asylum in August and asked the British authorities, without success, for safe passage so that the founder of WikiLeaks could travel to Quito. Assange will remain locked up in the embassy for almost seven years, during which time he obtained Ecuadorian nationality before being deprived of it.

April 2, 2019Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno, who broke with his predecessor, claims that Assange violated the agreement on his asylum conditions.

On April 11, Assange is detained at the embassy by the British police. Immediately, the lawyer of the woman who accuses Assange of rape in Sweden announces that she will request the reopening of the investigation, archived in 2017. The facts concerning the other lawsuit, for sexual assault, had prescribed in 2015.

May 1stAssange is sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by a London court for having violated the conditions of his provisional release.

On the 13th of that monththe Stockholm Prosecutor’s Office announces the reopening of the rape investigation.

On May 23, 2019, the American justice system, which had already accused him of “computer hacking”, indicted him on 17 other charges under anti-espionage laws. Assange faces up to 175 years in prison.

On the 31st, the UN rapporteur on torture, after meeting with the Australian in prison, considers that he presents “all the symptoms of psychological torture.” At the beginning of November, the rapporteur affirms that the treatment of Assange puts his life “in danger.”

October 21the founder of WikiLeaks appears in person for the first time at Westminster court, confused and babbling.

On November 19the Swedish prosecutor’s office announces the abandonment of the rape investigation due to lack of evidence.

On February 24, 2020, British justice begins to examine the US extradition request, which is postponed due to the pandemic. Assange confirms his refusal to be extradited. Her partner, lawyer Stella Morris, warns that handing him over to the United States would lead to a “death penalty.”

On January 4, 2021, Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejects the request, considering that the conditions of imprisonment in the United States could entail a risk of suicide. The British justice system decides to keep him in detention.

On February 12, 2021Washington appeals the denial of extradition.

October 27 the appeal begins. The lawyer who defends American interests rejects that there is a risk of suicide, stating that if extradited, Assange would not be held in the ADX special high-security prison in Florence (Colorado), that he would receive the necessary medical and psychological care and that He could apply to serve his sentence in Australia. But Assange’s lawyer insists there is still a “great risk of suicide.”

10th of Decemberthe High Court of London annuls the rejection of extradition on appeal, considering that the United States had provided guarantees about the treatment that would be provided to the founder of WikiLeaks and Assange’s defense presents an appeal.

March 14, 2022the British High Court decides not to admit that appeal.

On April 20London’s Westminster Magistrates Court formally issues an extradition order.

June 17British Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the extradition decree, which Assange appealed.

On February 20 and 21, 2024 The trial was held in London to examine the WikiLeaks founder’s appeal against his surrender.

June 24, 2024Assange reached a plea agreement with the United States justice system that allowed him to be released.

Assange immediately left the United Kingdom and must appear before a federal court in the Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific, accused of “conspiracy to obtain and disclose information relating to national defense.”