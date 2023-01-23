The Tax Agency has already revealed the key dates for filing the Income Tax Return in 2023. Taxpayers have several ways to complete this process: online, by phone or in person. Each option will open on different days starting in April for those who have to file the declaration based on the income they obtained in 2022. Meeting the deadlines is important because otherwise you can face a sanction from the Treasury. In addition, this year is marked by a new limit to determine this obligation and different tax novelties.

What are the main novelties and changes



The new campaign of the Income Statement has several novelties in terms of deductions, tax reductions and form of presentation. The so-called maternity deduction is extended so that more beneficiaries can request this aid of 100 euros for each child under 3 years of age. Thus, the Tax Agency clarifies that if in the tax period of 2022 there had been a right to the deduction and the supplement of child support in relation to the same descendant, the deduction for maternity may continue to be applied as of January 1, 2023. Regarding energy deductions, they are extended until December 31.

In 2023, workers with incomes of less than 21,000 euros will be able to take advantage of the new tax reduction of Income Tax. This measure also means that the limit for which you are obliged to declare is increased to 15,000 euros. However, the income limits are eliminated for the self-employed who, regardless of what they earn, must present the income statement.

On the other hand, those who have a pension plan can only declare it electronically. In addition, taxpayers already have a new system to receive notifications from the Treasury.

The key dates to present the Income Statement



These are the key dates to present the Income Statement in 2023:

– April 11, 2023: the term for the online presentation of the 2022 Income Statement opens.

– May 3: you can now make an appointment to prepare the statement by phone until June 29.

– May 5: the Tax Agency will be able to prepare your 2022 Income Statement by phone.

– May 25: you can now make an appointment to make the declaration in person until June 29.

– June 1: you can now go to the offices of the Tax Agency to prepare your Income Statement.

– June 30: last day to present the Income statement in all available channels (online, by telephone and in person).