Chaos takes over the city Lewiston, in the state of Maine (United States)due to the brutal indiscriminate attack carried out by an armed man in the last few hours.

The subject, who wears a brown jacket and jean pants, has murdered 22 people and left at least 50 injured, so the area remains on alert for the danger posed by the person responsible being a fugitive.

The authorities have alerted the community to seek refuge since the subject, identified as Robert Card, 39 years oldcontinues to roam the streets of the city carrying a firearm, apparently a rifle, with which he has already attacked people in some commercial establishments.

Some of the places the suspect has attacked are a bowling alley, a bar and a Walmart distribution center.

Local media and authorities have released images of the face of the person responsible so that whoever is close to him can suddenly notify the Police.

“Police are attempting to locate Robert Card, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation tonight. He should be considered armed and dangerous”the Lewiston Police Department published on its social networks.

This is the main suspect in the shooting. Photo: Taken from Lewinston Police

A key clue

Although the subject has already been fully identified, and a major operation has been deployed in the state of Maine, the authorities are following another important lead to catch him and thus prevent him from continuing to attack and shoot.

This is the vehicle in which Robert Card would travel, and it has a particular characteristic.

The white car would have the front bumper painted blackas can be seen in the security cameras that have been reviewed by the investigators handling the case, and who have spread the images on social networks, seeking cooperation from citizens.

“Please contact Lewiston Police if you recognize this vehicle. It is believed the front bumper may be painted black”says the Police.

