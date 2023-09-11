The Guadalajara Sports Club held a friendly match this weekend in the United States to maintain the rhythm during the FIFA Date against Club León and they came out victorious with the 2-0 victory, so they will arrive motivated for the National Classic next weekend. week when they face their bitter rival, Club América at the Azteca Stadium.
In recent years, one of the players who have stood out the most in the National Classic matches has been the red and white element, Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderónthe left back has shone on more than one occasion in these duels and has been the protagonist with tremendous goals, the famous ‘Chicotazos’ that was sent in the Liguilla against the Águilas in 2020.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For that reason, it is expected that this time it will not be the exception, since it is also going through a great football moment and has just given a great game in the friendly against the Fiera.
In addition to being the assistant leader of the Sacred Flock in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX with three assists on goals, the ‘Chicote‘He opened up with a goal with a powerful cross-footed shot and minutes later he was in charge of scoring the precise service so that Chapito Sánchez He closed the trap and scored the second of the night against the Panzas Verdes, showing that he is having a great moment with the team.
The next edition of the National Classic between the most popular teams in the country will be next Saturday, September 16 on the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’ field at 9:05 p.m., central Mexico time.
#key #Chivas #player #rebound #National #Classic
Leave a Reply