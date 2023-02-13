Club Deportivo Guadalajara will have a significant absence for this week with a double date in the Clausura 2023 and that is that the club’s Sports Science Department reported on the status of Fernando Beltranwho was injured in the second half of the game on date 6 against the Tuzos del Pachuca.
In this way, the midfielder will continue to carry out rehabilitation work in the coming days and although the exact recovery time was not disclosed, it is expected that he will not see activity on the double date and it would be until matchday 9 when he could be back.
Through a statement, the rojiblanco team gave details about the player’s situation. “The Sports Science Directorate of Club Deportivo Guadalajara reports on the status of Fernando Beltrán, who was injured in the second half of the game on date 6 against Tuzos del Pachuca.”
“After carrying out the corresponding studies, the ‘Nene’ presented a muscle overload in the right adductor group, for which he will be doing recovery work in the coming days. The prognosis for his reincorporation into the group and that he may be eligible will be subject to the evolution it shows,” the statement said.
Fernando Beltran He had to get out of the commitment against the Tuzos, which ended tied 1-1, when the second half had just begun. At minute 48, he left the field of play. Instead he came in for change Pavel Perez and it is expected that it will be precisely the rojiblanco squad player who can take the place of “Nene” in case he is not available against Xolos de Tijuana in the middle of the week at home.
The Guadalajara of Veljko Paunovic It is located in the seventh position of the classification, after six rounds, with nine points, in the last match it took a worthy point at the home of the current Mexican soccer champion and they hope not to leave positions in the final phase.
