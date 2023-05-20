Club América achieved victory by the slightest difference 0-1 against Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the first leg semifinal at the Akron Stadium, with which they will reach the second leg with an advantage on the overall score.
For the Argentinian midfielder Leonardo Suarezthe cream-blue team took an important step in the series and in their goal of getting closer to the title, however, they will have to finish the job this Sunday at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
“”An important step. The truth is that having won here is an important step and now we are focused on the Vuelta. Step by step, here already thinking about the next game and trying to do things well there at the Azteca”,”
– Leonardo Suarez.
About having given a coup of authority in the first leg. He was not entirely convinced of this, although he did stress that it is a good marker that they got in his favor, so they will prepare conscientiously to round it off as a local. In addition, he added to the impressions of Fernando Ortiz and Luis Angel Malagon about the virtues of the Americanist group to have won the first match of the tie.
“I don’t know if it was a blow of authority, but it was a very important result for us and now we are going to prepare it to close at the Azteca. This is us: humility, balls, running and killing oneself for one’s partner, ”he declared.
