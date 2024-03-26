The Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in Baltimore after a cargo ship hit a pylon, opened in 1977 and is called the Key Bridge. It is a huge steel structure that bears the name of the author of the American national anthem. With four lanes, it is three kilometers long and is a strategic structure for the port of Baltimore and the culmination of the Baltimore Beltway (Interstate 695, I-695).

Baltimore, the ship crashes into the Key Bridge: the bridge collapses and the cars end up in the water



At the time of its inauguration, the New York Times wrote that it would “provide motorists traveling along the US East Coast with an attractive alternative” to the traffic-clogged Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. The bridge cost $141 million at the time, the equivalent of $735 million today.





A cargo ship hits a pylon, Baltimore bridge collapses: “Twenty missing in the water”. The container ship sank March 26, 2024

It was crossed by an average of 11 and a half million vehicles per year. It is one of the authorized routes to transport dangerous goods through the Port of Baltimore that cannot pass through the two tunnels named after Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry. The longest arch of the Key Bridge, as it is called by the locals, measures 366 meters and at the time of construction it was the third longest in the world for a work of this kind.