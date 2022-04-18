After a rainy morning, the first buses with visitors arrive. Friendly smiling hosts check tickets at the gates. Just after the entrance, ten German tourists gather with a guide. “This man is not allowed to stand here,” says the director of Keukenhof, Bart Siemerink, while interrupting his story. “Otherwise it will come to a complete standstill. I’m going to arrange it.”

Nothing escapes Siemerink when he walks through the park in Lisse in South Holland. A muddy patch of grass, fallen petals, dead branches in the tree. “Everything has to be perfect, because we are not a botanical garden. We are a shop window.”

Before corona, Keukenhof received more than 45,000 visitors on good days. It was especially busy around Easter. Siemerink once made a call on the radio not to come to his park. Cars no longer fit in the parking areas, the N-roads around Lisse were stuck and people sometimes stopped their cars in the middle of the road to take selfies in the bulb field.

This morning the immense parking lot at the main entrance almost looks like the runway of Schiphol – so empty. It’s the week before Easter and the day started out rainy, that doesn’t help. Today, Siemerink expects a total of 10,000 visitors and about a hundred coaches. “In terms of visitors, we are now approximately at the level of ten years ago.”

2019 was the top year for the Dutch tourist industry: 20.1 million international visitors. It was the time when almost all tourist hotspots, from Zaanse Schans to the Rijksmuseum, achieved visitor records.

Germans reluctant

That time is far from back, according to the Netherlands Bureau for Tourism & Congresses (NBTC). Of all tourists in 2019, the largest group – 26 percent – ​​came from Germany. That group, says a spokesperson for NBTC, is somewhat more reluctant to book holidays than the Dutch because of corona, but is slowly coming back to the Netherlands. The Belgians, French and British are also showing themselves more and more, especially with this beautiful Easter weekend. But the business travel and conference market is still on the brink. And intercontinental tourism is also lacking. Americans and Asians, previously 17 percent of the total, are failing. Some do not think it is safe to travel in a group because of corona.

The sun breaks through and Bart Siemerink, director for ten years now, takes a look at one of the countless flower beds with tulips. “They will open right away. Then they also get a bit more color.” The director continues to the rose show in the Oranje Nassau Pavilion, where a hundred rose growers and breeders have displayed their collection. “Mr Siemerink, good morning”, smiles an employee at the door. “How are you doing?”

“Don’t be disappointed if the visitor numbers are still disappointing this year,” Siemerink had told his staff before the opening this year. He wanted to temper expectations, because two corona years have cut it. Keukenhof is open eight weeks a year and in March 2020, when the tulips were just looking their best, the world went into lockdown. All year gardeners had been busy clearing 32 acres of garden. Six hundred growers were ready to supply their most beautiful flowers for the flower shows and 1,300 seasonal workers were hired for work in the catering industry, shops and cleaning. Seven million flower bulbs had been planted and everyone was ready for kick-off. But then no one came, two years in a row. Looking back, Siemerink looks a bit grumpy when he uses the words ‘event’ and ‘flow-through location’.

Thanks to two good previous years, Keukenhof was able to sing out the corona time. And photographers and TV crews were welcome at the park, so that images of the Dutch flowers still reached part of the world.

Because while the visitors marvel at the sea of ​​flowers, another world takes place outside their sight. Even more than a tourist attraction, Keukenhof is a foundation established after the Second World War to promote floriculture. It is a showcase for Dutch growers, who display their best products – and deliver them free of charge. International buyers from garden centres, wholesalers and supermarkets inspect the offer and some flower companies show their customers around on a daily basis.

Colliding Features

The two functions of the park – attraction and display window – sometimes clash. At the rose show, Siemerink shows a lush bunch of mixed flowers. “This is what consumers want. But growers don’t like mixed. They want to be able to see what kind it is.” The discussion has been going on for years, throughout the park: growers like to have “tight” and “separate” and well-defined beds, preferably with flowers that are still in bud; visitors and consumers like to see the park a bit more ‘messy’ and find the flowers most beautiful when they are fully open, preferably almost finished flowering. In recent years, Siemerink has allowed the mixing of tulip varieties in beds: “We want unity, not separate stamps.”

Even without its shop window, Dutch floriculture has withstood the corona era just fine. For a short period there was no physical export possible, but after that the global flower trade was booming again: people wanted to brighten up their homes during lockdowns.

But that is not the case for the tourism industry. The lockdowns have been disastrous and everyone in the sector is dependent on each other: travel agencies, airlines, taxi drivers, guides, hotels, conference centers, catering. Ticket platforms, such as Booking, sell ready-made day trips with a visit to the Van Gogh Museum, Keukenhof Holland and a canal cruise. And when Bart Siemerink promotes his Keukenhof at the international travel fairs, he is there in an orange stand together with his ‘Holland partners’, from museums to the cheese industry.

Many workers in the tourism sector have started doing something different during corona. This is also the case in Keukenhof, where 80 percent of the permanent seasonal workers did not return. Siemerink started recruiting again through employment agencies, “but these are mostly inexperienced people”. Of the six restaurants, two are still closed due to staff shortages. “This is happening throughout the sector, worldwide,” says Siemerink. “There is a shortage of bus drivers, of guides, of people who arrange boarding the bus, of people who arrange the tickets, of people who check the tickets. And to reboot the system, you need all those people. We also depend on it.”

The enthusiasm for organized group travel has decreased since corona. “Travel is becoming more individual,” says Siemerink. Previously, 60 percent of the visitors to Keukenhof came with an organized bus trip and 40 percent were free independent traveler† Now the individual traveler share is more than two thirds. “Although in practice they often book the same trips as people who previously did an organized trip, because everyone books through the major ticket platforms.”

Another travel trend, which started before corona, has also continued: people decide what they are going to do on the day itself. Siemerink: “People used to buy their tickets way in advance, now they get up in the morning, look at the sky and think: let’s go to Keukenhof”. These kind of day trippers, including Belgians and Germans, can be found within a radius of 250 kilometers.

So he’s not too worried about the future. Add to this the emerging middle class in Indonesia and Vietnam, and who knows how the visitor numbers in Keukenhof will develop. “I expect tourism to continue to grow.”

“Mike, will you leave this one?” In the Willem Alexander Pavilion, Siemerink points to a flowerbed of tulips. “I’m still undecided,” says gardener Mike, pruning shears. Throughout the day he checks whether the tulips have finished flowering and you have to be there on time, otherwise all the leaves will be on the ground. Visitors who see him in action regularly ask if they can take the flower with them. Now and then he gives them some leaves, but certainly not a whole flower. “Before you know it, there’s a whole group.”

During Easter Keukenhof received 35,000 visitors a day and was therefore sold out. There were many more Dutch visitors than usual.