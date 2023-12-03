His Excellency William Samoi Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, in the presence of a number of African leaders, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the United Nations Climate Leader for the Egyptian Presidency of the COP27 Conference, launched the Green Manufacturing Initiative in Africa. On the sidelines of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28.

The Kenyan President’s initiative emphasizes the importance of green manufacturing in employing high-quality African resources to ensure sustainable economic and social development for all.

The launch ceremony of the initiative was attended by His Excellency João Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, His Excellency Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, His Excellency Ismail Omar, President of the Republic of Djibouti, His Excellency Nana Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and His Excellency Mohammed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, President of the Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency Hakinde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, in addition to a number of green project developers, representatives of the industry sector, multilateral development banks and institutions. Home from all over the UAE and Africa.

His Excellency William Ruto stressed that the green manufacturing initiative in Africa constitutes a decisive step towards achieving the Nairobi Declaration, activating the role of green industrial groups led by the private sector and expanding its scope, while His Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, indicated that African leaders are working to determine a development path for the continent. , by taking decisive steps to enhance economic growth and provide sustainable job opportunities, and by establishing strategic partnerships and cooperation with project developers in the energy and industrial sectors throughout the continent.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber praised the “Green Manufacturing” initiative as an opportunity to raise the ambition of the “Clean Energy Program at COP28,” which was launched at the African Climate Summit, stressing the UAE’s keenness to support green manufacturing on the continent to preserve the environment and resources. In conjunction with providing high-quality job opportunities for its residents.

His Excellency explained that the challenge facing the African continent is the lack of job opportunities, not the workforce. The Green Industrialization Initiative in Africa aims to accelerate and expand the scope of green industries and companies across the continent, promote mitigation and adaptation, and stimulate green economic growth. The initiative also enjoys the support of African leaders, as it provides an ideal opportunity to achieve development in their countries.

The leaders discussed their plans to achieve comprehensive economic and social development by accelerating the growth of green industrial clusters, and enhancing the influential role of regional and global export markets for value-added green products and technologies, which are a critical enabler for the development of renewable energy projects and technologies.

The leaders stressed that the Africa Green Industrialization Initiative has a crucial role in achieving global shared climate ambitions.

Participants were briefed on the progress achieved by the UAE financing initiative, which was launched during the African Climate Summit this year in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, and aims to invest 16.5 billion dirhams (4.5 billion US dollars) in the field of renewable energy, which was launched in cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”. », «Etihad Export Credit Company», «Emma Power» Company, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, with the Africa 50 Group playing the role of a strategic partner in this initiative, which has so far allocated about 9.5 billion dirhams ($2.6 billion) to support renewable energy projects in eight countries. Countries that will add about 1.8 gigawatts of energy to the African electricity grid.

During the event, participants also learned about the projects sponsored by the UAE, and the initiative’s partners presented many ambitious announcements that will contribute to the production of clean energy and stimulate green growth and economic diversification, which would achieve the desired progress in Africa’s path towards reliance on green manufacturing.

Among the announcements is the development by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” of a 150 megawatt solar power plant in southern Angola, a project that the company pledged to provide 2 gigawatts of renewable energy in the country. Masdar is also studying ways to enhance cooperation with the International Resources Holding Company. One of the subsidiaries of the International Holding Company in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of reducing emissions from mining operations across the continent, starting with the state of Zambia.

AMEA Power announced the first wind energy project in Ethiopia with a capacity of 300 MW, which is the first renewable energy project in the country. These companies also announced an increase in the capacity of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Solar Photovoltaic Park from 70 MW to 100 MW, including 4 MW. /hour of energy stored through a battery storage system in Togo, and finally companies in Mauritania are working on developing a green hydrogen project with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

The Africa 50 Group, the strategic partner of the UAE Finance Initiative in Africa, announced three projects that will be developed in Mozambique with a capacity of 260 megawatts of clean energy, including the first project for floating solar power stations in Africa, in addition to 400 kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines that… Enables green energy production.