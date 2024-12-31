The Kenyan Beatrice Chebet, double Olympic champion of 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the Paris 2024 Games, has managed to lower the 5km road world record that she herself held by nineteen seconds to leave it this Tuesday at 13:54 and be proclaimed again winner of the Nassos Race.

The 24-year-old African athlete has also become the first woman in history capable of breaking below the fourteen-minute barrier in this distance.

Chebet has defended with authority her victory in last year’s Cursa dels Nassos after completing the 5km in 13:54, lowering by 19 seconds the world record that she herself achieved in 2023 in the Barcelona classic on the last day of the year (14:13 ).

In the women’s category, the podium was completed by the Ethiopian Medina Eisa Kumanda, who with a time of 14:23 has established a new world record in the under-20 category, and the Ugandan Belinda Chemutai, with a time of 14:36.

For her part, the Spanish Esther Guerrero has managed to break the Catalan record for the distance, after finishing the test in eighth position with a time of 15:32.

Kenyan Matthew Kipkoech wins in Barcelona after a tight final sprint

The Kenyan Matthew Kipkoech has achieved victory in the men’s category of the 5km road course of the Cursa dels Nassos, with a time of 13:28 minutes, after a tight race that was resolved in the final sprint.

Kipkoech, world under-20 bronze medalist at the last Cross Country World Championship, beat Frenchman Pierrik Jocteur in a tight sprint to celebrate his first victory in the classic Barcelona race on the last day of the year.

However, despite the victory, the Kenyan has not managed to lower the world record for the event held by Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi since 2021, with a time of 12 minutes and 49 seconds.

The podium was completed by the Catalan Abdessamad Oukhelfen, with a total time of 13 minutes and 30 seconds.





