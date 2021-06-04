Memes, productions worthy of a Oscar and even a dog that is part of the staff as an interviewer of applicants to enter. With the originality that this Temperley nursery manages, in the Lomas de Zamora district, neither pets nor humans can get bored.

Canine World is, actually, many things. Managed by four training brothers, it functions not only as a nursery but also as a training center and shelter. Of all these works, the love for animals is the main base.

The Arancedo brothers started walking and training dogs. Little by little, they received some proposals to take care of their neighbors’ pets, until in 2013 they finally decided to make this a formal job.

Joaquín (34) was in charge of training the dogs, while José (31) and Germán (29), the one behind each video posted on the networks, walked those of the neighbors. Santiago, who was still very young at the beginning of kindergarten, today is an example for his dedication and patience at work.

Headquartered in Temperley and one in General Madariaga, they usually receive between 15 and 20 dogs per day. From morning to afternoon, pets enjoy and spend energy in open spaces that sometimes they do not have in their homes.

“It is as if it were a kindergarten, but for more hours,” they explain.

While the Lomas house receives the dogs one or more times a week, in the Madariaga field they take care of those who stay the night.

In low season they are usually between 30 and 40, and in the middle of summer they receive up to 80 pets, ready to socialize and enjoy.

The Arancedo brothers grew up together, surrounded by nature and animals.

In the daily life of Mundo Canino, several spontaneous ideas arise to bring a smile to both the owners and their more than 48 thousand followers On Instagram. Among them, the funny photos and videos are already a registered trademark of the place.

With captivating audios, costumes and a lot of acting involved, the productions organized by the brothers show the comic side of what they call “dog paradise”, where pets are undoubtedly the protagonists.

With each post, the reactions and comments are not long in coming. “Everyone wants to see their dog starring in a video, everyone loves to see their pet enjoy themselves,” say the Arancedo brothers.

More than a goal, for them, the content they generate is a consequence of their love for what they do. “Enjoyment is key in this, it is a very particular job that carries a lot of responsibility. But if you enjoy it, you are in a good mood and the jokes come out on their own,” they say.

With work teams divided between the two nurseries, the day begins in the morning in Temperley – in a house located above Lavalle, in the middle of the English neighborhood – and some dogs stay, while others are transferred to Madariaga to enjoy a whole hectare of field and even an artificial lagoon.

To enter Mundo Canino, the interview and prior evaluation is essential, not only so that the owners know the place, but also so that the siblings can meet the dog. The fundamental requirements are to have the health book up to date, and to be “sociable enough” to live with other pets.

To achieve a correct coexistence, the trainers and their team pay all their attention to the care of the dogs and their behaviors. Once installed, however, there are conflicts that cannot always be foreseen.

“The key is in the balance, you have to know how to interpret the canine language to understand what is happening, and thus prevent problems and make everyone feel comfortable,” explain the brothers.

But the decision does not depend only on them, but also on the star interviewer: Cali, a Labrador who has accompanied them since the beginning of Mundo Canino, is the one who finishes evaluating the dogs that want to enter. Cali is trained to interact with other dogs in such a way that their reactions make it possible to determine if they are in a position to socialize with the rest.



Cali, the dog trained to accept or reject new entrants.

“Cali is fundamental, it is the symbol of the nursery”, affirm the Arancedo brothers. With her exceptional character and patience, she meets the dogs – who show themselves as they are, sometimes even fearful and aggressive – and decides if the pet can enter or needs adaptation.

After eight years of accompanying the team in one of its most important tasks, the farmer continues to enjoy each interview. And even though her retirement is already being planned, Cali’s role as a partner is irreplaceable.

From 60 days she was educated by the brothers, owners of the nursery and trainers. In addition to these two tasks, the multifaceted group also runs a shelter: they rescue and protect dogs that have suffered abuse and abandonment, and find them a family or godparents through the networks.