Gianluca Vacchi goes out with kebabs, to settle the liabilities it was necessary to reset the reserves and reduce the capital from one million to 264 thousand euros

The kebab goes through a Gianluca Vacchi. In fact, the eccentric entrepreneur-influencer launched his own at the end of 2021 Kebhouze srl which is developing the format of some kebab and hamburger outlets in Italy, employing 112 people.

The company, which Vacchi controlled until yesterday at 92% through his Cofiva Holdingbrought together the shareholders a few days ago to acknowledge that the losses accumulated so far of 1.9 million euros (1.3 million loss in 2022, 387 thousand euros of losses carried forward and 264 thousand euros of liabilities accumulated in the first two months of this year) have reduced the capital of a million by more than a third. Therefore, in order to settle the liabilities, it was necessary to eliminate the reserves, reduce the capital from one million to 264 thousand euros and then replenish it again to one million.

