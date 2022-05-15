The first Turin Pogba lived in an attic on Via Filadelfia, in Santa Rita, in the Granada district. Paul overlooked the Olympic Stadium, that of the Bull. Under the Mole he has always felt the air of home, partly because he arrived at Juve very young and immediately had the opportunity to express his talent, partly because of those sprinkles of “normality” that he has always allowed himself in. a livable city also for public figures, because it is never intrusive.