The riots that broke out in early January in Kazakhstan were an “attempt at a coup” and “to subvert the constitutional order”. This was stated by the Kazakh president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech at the summit in videoconference of the Russian-led CSTO, dedicated to the crisis in the former Soviet republic.

In the country, “groups of armed militants waiting in the shadows have entered into action. The main objective has become evident: to subvert the constitutional order, destroy government institutions, take power. We are talking about an attempted coup d’etat” Tokayev said, according to reports from the Sputnik agency.

The president added that “foreign militants” participated in the “aggression” against Kazakhstan.