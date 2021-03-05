Is it okay for my works to sell for such a sum? ”Brian Donnelly wondered on his Instagram account in April 2019, after his painting“ The KAWS Album ”was bought at an auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong for $ 14.8 million. And categorically the answer was: “No”.

In the world of the market, that of toys, that of clothing, that of cartoons and, more recently, in that of contemporary art, Donnelly (Jersey City, 1974) is better known as KAWS; the nickname he got himself when he was still a young graffiti artist, which he vandalized at the beginning of the 90s? (we would say at that time) did he intervene? (we would say now), the streets of Jersey, New York, stamping their signature or “tag”, as they say in graffiti slang, on walls, posters and train cars.

His story has some meeting points with that of Jean Michel Basquiat (also loved and resisted, and a breaker of auction records) and with that of Keith Haring (admired, collected and cited, in his own works, by Donnelly). But the KAWS case has all the ingredients to become a phenomenon that condenses, like few others, another phenomenon. The one we are culturally becoming, at the dawn of the 21st century: soft forms with smooth and shiny surfaces that no liquid screen can resist; nostalgic and lapidary references to cartoons –that is, to childhood– of different generations; loud colors; dolls that instead of eyes have crosses, kind of adorable zombies (it is not clear why) behind whose absent gaze we bet to find our own human solitudes; not an apparent desire for an idea, for discourse, for cynicism, for criticism; 3.1 million followers on the networks, and counting.

KAWS (Brian Donnelly) with one of his sculptures.

Donnelly began his rapid rise to fame in Manhattan. They were mid 90’s, and the big brands began to appear in the streets with those huge advertising posters. KAWS, like other street people, felt that this was a space to recover, and began to intervene, first with his signature. A short time later, when a colleague obtained him the key to all the illuminated signs in the telephone booths of the city, he made the decisive leap. The one that could legitimize his earned space as an artist, or perhaps as an effective publicist, ultimately as someone who understands the code. “I began to think about how advertising communicates with such a wide audience and graffiti is such a small world – he told in an interview a few years ago – in which only those who participate understand what is happening. So I thought of using an iconography that operates in a broader sense. It was no longer about graffiti ”.

KAWS stole the billboards from the booths at night, to intervene and put them back in place before morning. Then those strange beings with closed eyes, or in the form of crosses, began to proliferate in the city, suggestively entangled in the bodies of the semi-naked fashion supermodels in those advertisements. And ad campaign after campaign, the city began to identify him. Shortly after came his trips to Japan, the world of manga and anime and the possibility of designing his own toys. If its link with galleries and dealers was elusive and by streaks, the design of its own label, called not coincidentally Original Fake (fake original) allowed him to have something like his own open showroom, between 2006 and 2013.

“The KAWS Album,” 2005, oil on canvas where The Simpsons and Sgt. Pepper’s by The Beatles are mixed. In 2019 it was auctioned at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong for $ 14.8 million.

In the art world, cases like KAWS are a hot potato. His first appearance in such an institution had been at the New Museum in New York, when his little girls appropriations of Snoopy, The Simpsons and Spongebob They entered the catalog … of the gift shop. Donnelly is, on the surface, everything that is wrong: his works are sold for obscene sums (but in an art market that increasingly looks like a tax haven, are not all works sold for obscene sums?) Its spirit is decidedly commercial. Visually their works are watering, as those of Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Claes Oldemburg, in mass culture. All this is a matter of debate, although perhaps it is not up to art criticism (less history) to carry it out, but to sociology or cultural studies.

Perhaps the darkest stumbling block in Donnelly’s record, when it comes to being fully embraced by museums and his award-winning crown of good art (because good taste does no longer exist), is his most generous buyer: rumored to be who paid in Hong Kong more than 14 million dollars for “The Kaws Album”, that oil on canvas that is, literally, a monstrosity between the entire cast of The Simpsons and the album cover Sargeant Pepper’s of The Beatles, was nothing more and nothing less than Justin Bieber, another confusing avatar of our era.

While the magazine ArtForum As soon as he mentioned it, Jeff Koons attended his first gallery show with his friends. KAWS does not stop rubbing shoulders with the big brands (Perhaps the greatest of all is himself). His sculptures appear on the catwalks of Dior shows and he has signed a contract with the Japanese mega-store Uniqlo to design a series of T-shirts printed with his creatures. A large sculpture of his most characteristic creation – a doll called “Companion”, which is Donnelly’s own design but with emphatic nods to Mickey Mouse on the gloves and the rest of the body – was located over the sea in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor. Kong during Art Basel in 2019. Also in the lobbies of various buildings in Midtown Manhattan and even on the top of Mount Fuji. Earlier, in 2012, he had participated – along with Mickey himself and the most recent child furor Sonic the Hedgehog – flying overhead in the Thanksgiving Day parade at the Macy’s store. His framed prints are already available in Mercado Libre for not so modest sums.

Brian Donnelly (KAWS) with “Untitled (DKNY)” in a New York phone booth in 1997.

In 2016 he had his first sculpture exhibition at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in England. Huge wooden “Companion” variants competed with the trees in height, while emulating thoughtful Pinocchio. Now it is the turn of his mid-career retrospective (he is only 46 years old) at the Brooklyn Museum. Tickets were sold out before the opening, and some speculators were reselling them at a premium. What is not entirely clear is what the fact that such a character is a box office success speaks of. It seems increasingly clear that some artists and museums are going to the mass public and the market. But where the mass public and the market are going is not only a mystery, it is one that seems quite inconsistent. I wonder if our dear Liliana Porter will ever use a real KAWS in one of her ironic installations. It would be another beautiful twist, in this increasingly twisted world of art.

