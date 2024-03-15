The 'kawaii ducklings' fashion It has reached several cities from León, Guadalajara, Reynosa and more, but in Zapopan the authorities have joined this trend.

“The kawaii ducklings have arrived in Zapopan! Have you joined this adorable trend yet?” was the message shared by the City Council along with an illustration of people wearing their yellow chicks on their heads.

In response, citizens commented on photographs of their sons, daughters and even pets wearing a yellow duck on their heads.

The meaning of the yellow ducklings on the head is still not clear but the most widespread indicates that it is a display of optimism and creativity.

Another theory is that this trend emerged from the 'harajuku style', which is characterized by dressing however you like, especially with plenty of accessories in clothing and hair.

Instagram Tokyo Fashion

Currently the yellow ducks have been personalized, from putting glasses, scarves and even turning on lights, so whatever their meaning, the truth is that most people see it as something fun.