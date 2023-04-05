On the occasion of the [email protected] in April 2023, the developers of Pixel Edge Games announced the release date of The Karters 2: Turbo Charged. The arcade racing game will be available on PC and Xbox consoles from April 26, 2023.

The Karters 2: Turbo Charged takes and improves aspects of the original released in 2018. It is an arcade racing game, inspired by the classics of the genre, including Mario Kart and Crash Team Racing, while adding new and unique elements . It therefore means that in addition to being fast, it is of fundamental importance to know all the hidden shortcuts by heart and how to use the arsenal of weapons available during the races.

Clearly there is no shortage of multiplayer, both locally with split-screen and online with lots of dedicated servers, ranked matches and leaderboards. In addition, there is also a single player campaign to familiarize yourself with the tracks and game mechanics.

There will also be 12 game modes, including time trials and teamfight challenges. Additionally, The Karters 2: Turbo Charged will be fully compatible with Steam Deck at launch.