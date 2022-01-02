This December 31, 2021, one day after the end of the year, Hulu surprised us with a teaser of The Kardashians. Everything would indicate that one of the most popular Hollywood families will arrive on the Hulu service in 2022.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West broke up, but he doesn’t accept that they got over it. Photo: El Universal / broadcast.

The details of the reality are very few; However, this preview left us intrigued, as all the main members leave wishing a happy New Year. Prior to this greeting, the video highlights: “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new program begins.”

YOU CAN SEE: Harry Potter, the reunion: Tom Felton revealed he still has feelings for Emma Watson

After 20 long stints on E !, Keeping up with the Kardashians is moving to Hulu. Kris, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Khloé and Kourtney are ready to make us vibrate with each of their problems and family luxuries this 2022 on a new streaming platform.

Keeping up with the Kardashians wins the People’s Choice Awards for Reality Show of the Year. Photo: screenshot

Maybe you already realized that now most productions, if they don’t appear in theaters, are seen in streaming?

YOU CAN SEE: Harry Potter, reunion: actors tell how fire almost affected first film set

All we have so far is a short statement from Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner: “This is the next chapter. In the new show, you will see us evolve as a family. The fans want us to be who we are and, from the first moment, they have been emotionally invested in our show just like us. “

Kris Jenner, mother of America’s most influential sisters. Photo: broadcast

“The fans will love to see us continue the journey. I can not say much about what is coming, but spoiler, we will look fabulous and everyone will see it, “he added.

The Kardashians on Hulu