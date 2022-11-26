Everything the Kardashian sisters do is of interest and becomes news. To the point that, after a few months, that same piece of news occupies the headlines again when the story appears in the reality show family. An example: last August Khloé Kardashian made headlines by becoming a mother for the second time. A little over a month later, she did it again when she explained in the first chapter of The Kardashians how the process had been through a surrogate while she was dealing with the infidelity of her then partner (criticisms included for her posing as if she had given birth to the child, whose name is not yet known). That is probably one of the secrets of the success of the family program that began to be broadcast on American television on October 14, 2007. Although the main plots that are going to be told are known, many want to know how Kourtney, Kim, really lived them. Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and their mother Kris – although they control it to the millimeter as producers.

And all this with the plus that the reality it is an open window to a world full of eccentricities and luxury. Like Kylie Jenner taking her private plane for a 12-minute flight; Kim Kardashian is capable of spending up to 10 hours to dye her hair to achieve the blonde shade of Marilyn Monroe; Or that Kris Jenner’s concern when she finds out that her little daughter is in labor is not to forget the bottle of champagne to toast at the hospital. After the 10 episodes of its second season on Hulu (in Spain it can be seen on Disney+), this is a review of the most hilarious moments that the media has shown klan Kardashian-Jenner.

a forgotten apartment

That Kris Jenner is as mother as manager (for her the term was coined momager) is as well known as taking 10% of every dollar his daughters earn. Forbes He calculates a fortune of 200 million euros, with which, among other things, he buys houses. It is not known how many she has, but she does not seem to have it clear either. “It’s ridiculous, isn’t it?” She says, looking at the camera during the first chapter, after confessing that she had forgotten about the existence of a charming apartment in Los Angeles. “I want to be so rich that I forget the houses I have,” Khloé’s daughter blurts out as they both empty the freezer of a fridge full of bottles of champagne and wine. “This is where we keep the gifts, Santa Claus’s workshop,” she recalls of a place where it seems she and no one else have ever lived.

Having a bulging checking account is probably what makes someone able to pay $732 without blinking an eye, and in cash, at a cannabis store. That is the amount that Kris Jenner spends during the trip to Palm Desert shown in the third chapter. She buys relaxants for joint pain, gummies for anxiety and to fall asleep flavored with watermelon, pineapple and melon, or lubricant. Of course, what catches her attention is that they ask for her identity document before letting her access the store.

Kendall’s strange hobby

“I’m really interested in seeing what your brain is like, especially after what happened with Tristan,” Kendall Jenner tells Khloé, referring to her latest heartbreak. In the second chapter, the one who is the highest paid model of 2022 ends up convincing her older sister to undergo a brain scan in which she can see which is the most active area of ​​her brain (she assures that in hers there was a lot of anxiety). A scan in which Dr. Daniel Amen ends up observing the brain damage caused to Khloé by a car accident when she was 16 years old and “emotional trauma”. “I want to see the brains of the whole family, I will take you one by one. With all the crap Kim puts up with every day, I’m really interested in seeing her brain because it sure is saturated. Kourtney’s would be all clouds out there and birds flying around,” says Kendall.

One family, two private planes

The Kardashians are not easy, not even when they fly. This can be seen in several chapters in which curious details of the jets private from Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Kylie Jenner. “Spray tan before my flight? Have you seen the cashmere seats?” Kim blurts out to Kendall, who she is going to take in her jet —on which he spent $150 million— to Milan for fashion week. He also lets Kendall choose the flight menu, all except the pasta she wants, which is why they’re headed to Italy. If this happens in the second chapter, in the fifth Kim organizes a getaway to Miami from one day to the next for her, Khloé and her friends (advantages of having her own pilot). It is before taking off when we know, thanks to a comment from Khloé, that another of the advantages of flying on her plane is that the Los Angeles-Miami trip lasts one hour less than if she went on a commercial airline, like the rest. of mortals.

If on the stair mat it says KIM AIR (like this, in capital letters), on the jet of Kylie, in addition to the mat, her name is also on the airplane screens, on the napkins and the drink menus that she prepares for her guests. Her initials are also embroidered on the comfortable and spacious seats. A way that even if she is not on board, neither Kendall nor her friends, including Hailey Bieber, forget who has taken them from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

star guests

Martha Stewart has a peacock farm. The businesswoman, writer and television presenter appears in chapter four of The Kardashians, and not because she is a friend of one of them: what she wants is to sell one of her peacocks. Everything arises because Kris wants to give her daughter Khloé one of these birds for her new house, and there Stewart shows up. As Kris shows her the photos of her children hanging on the wall and her glam room, Martha shows him some kind of photo album to show off his turkeys. “You just wanted a reason to take Martha out for lunch. None of this makes sense. I have never mentioned big birds in my life. I don’t like birds. I like small, furry animals, ”Khloé blurts out to her mother after visiting Martha Stewart’s farm. A place from which they leave empty-handed, although this one is left with one less animal, as a peacock flies away scared when Khloé approaches it.

Another star guest in the second season of the reality is Domenico Dolce, one half of the Dolce & Gabbana duo. The Italian firm was the sponsor from the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Portofino, a link that has been seen a lot, but whose details will be left for the third season. What is seen in the eighth chapter is how the couple are received like stars in the luxurious palace in Milan where the brand is based. In his meeting with the designer, one discovers that he has taken care of much more than the designs of the groom’s suits: he tells them about where they are going to have dinner the night before the wedding and the menu that will be there. come on like a wedding planner fully fledged, which also warns them that in the Italian town they will not be able to mislead the paparazzi.

A tequila-washed wedding in Las Vegas

Before their Italian wedding, last April Kourtney and Travis got married by surprise in Las Vegas. The news of their link went around the world. But then with few details, which have been revealed in chapter six. The officiating Elvis calls Khloé all the time to her girlfriend, Kourtney, who ends up on the floor between laughter and the extra tequila that she carries in her body. “I was going like a Cuba, she was on the ground, vomiting. Who wants to get married like this?” Kris tells Kim as they discuss the news, relieved that their wedding wasn’t legal. Meanwhile, in another scene, the couple comments amusedly on the moment during their photo session for the advertising campaign of a vegan fried chicken brand. “You don’t know how it was Kourtsays Travis. “Yeah, the tequila. It is different when he drinks tequila ”, answers a person from his team. She confirms that indeed, she ended the night throwing up.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, on the Oscars red carpet, at the end of March. Eric Gaillard (Reuters)

There is another peculiarity of their relationship that has now been exposed. After multiple red carpets in which it has been seen that Kourtney and Travis rarely kiss on the lips, but collide their tongues, in the reality she explains why. In chapter nine, the one dedicated to the presence of the five sisters at the last gala of the Metropolitan Museum of New York, she says that this is her way of kissing because she does not want to mess up her lipstick or her husband red lipstick left on his face. Although, given the second season, they don’t need to be on a red carpet for that.

In total, 10 chapters that reveal many other curiosities. Kylie Jenner has more than 1,600 unread messages on her mobile and, according to her account almost at the last minute of the season, her son is still called Wolf, lobo in Spanish (if he finally changes his name, as he announced in March, now he will tell it in the third season, he says). One of the gifts Kendall received on her last birthday was from her friend and hairdresser Jen Atkin: semen from a stallion to impregnate one of her mares. Moving on: Kim is able to Photoshop the faces of two of her nieces into a photo of her so they don’t ruin the aesthetic of her Instagram — “It’s not a big scandal. I wanted my pink and blue Instagram ”, she justifies herself. But she can’t remember the advice Demi Moore gave her before she walked for Balenciaga in the final week of Paris couture — “It’s something like: ‘Whenever you do something that makes you nervous, think about what you’re getting and don’t in what you give Or vice versa”-. oh! And in the back seat of her car she always carries an airtight container and wipes in case she wants to pee.

As Khloé says in the last chapter: “You can’t make something like that up. I wish it was something you can write and not our reality. Although as a summary the phrase of Kris Jenner also fits, paraphrasing Ricky Martin: the klan continue with your planlivin’ la vida loca”.