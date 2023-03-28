United States.- This Monday, March 27, the Kardashian-Jenner They surprised their fans with the official announcement of its third season for Hulu, unleashing all kinds of reactions with the first advance.

Through their social networks, the media family shared the official preview of what is coming for their new season of The Kardashiansalthough It didn’t make much of an impact.Well, they are not at their best.

After all the dramas that the famous have gone through, many of his followers have “cancelled” themwhich is why they have not managed to have so many reactions to the unexpected announcement, for which the public has said that “it needs drama.”

Although everything seems to indicate that the new season of The Kardashians, which is coming to Hulu, Disney+ and Star+ on 25 of May this year, it will have a lot of drama, but it does not compare to what has happened before in his life and it is that lately they have been tight-lipped about their liveswhich has diminished public interest in them.

It will be a matter of waiting to see if the mediatic Kardashian-Jenner family will once again capture the attention of their fans or will fail with the new season of the show, as many predict.