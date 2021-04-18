Participants in the reality show “The Kardashian Family” starred in the same luxury brand clothes and were cursed on the net. For the corresponding video published in Instagram-story Kylie Jenner, spotted in the Daily Mail.

In the footage, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pose in burgundy corsets from the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana from the spring 2005 collection. It is known that the cost of the item is 4500 pounds sterling (470 thousand rubles). “We didn’t plan to dress alike,” Jenner captioned the video.

Netizens criticized the sisters’ appearance. “How can you even consider them attractive after they mutilated their faces and bodies with fillers? If someone needs to be banned from social networks, then surely this crazy family that has a terrible influence on the younger generation “,” Deformed scarecrows, no one cares about you “,” And is this considered beautiful? ” They said.

In March, the Kardashian sisters starred in bikinis and delighted fans. Sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, starred in different shades of beige bathing suits in the posted online frame. They were captured sunbathing in the sun against the backdrop of nature with loose hair and nude makeup. Their looks were complemented by various earrings, bracelets and necklaces.