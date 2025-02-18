Kris Jenner has put on sale the mansion in which he lived for years with his family and where several of the reality seasons’ Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘, as published by The New York Times. The property, which is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills of Los Angelesit has come to the market for a price of 13.5 million dollars, which to change are just over 13 million euros.

The mansion has 6 rooms and 8 bathroomsamong many other details, and is found in a field of more than one acre of extension. Although it retains the iconic lobby with the black and white tile floor and the black iron staircase And other details known to the followers of the Kardashian program, the house has been expanded and redecorated.

The matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner, bought the house in 2010 with which she was then her husband, the Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner (today Caitlyn Jenner). There they lived with their daughters, then teenagers, Kylietoday a successful businesswoman, and Kendallthe well -known model. The oldest daughters, Khloe, Kim and Kourtneythey had already become famous with their reality ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ that had started in 2007. But the house became from the third season on the television set.

Some of the most striking details of the mansion are its six bedrooms with suite bathrooms and custom cabinets, including the space that Kris Jenner created exclusively to house her Birkin bag collection. The kitchen, where many moments of the program were recorded, is equipped with a French cuisine the black cornue and a pantry with details such as a frozen yogurt machine. All the chimneys of the house come from exquisite surfaces, a luxury company in Los Angeles that restores antiques.









In addition to the six bedrooms, the eight rooms of bathrooms and the kitchen, the house has various Halls and living rooms, film room, gym… outside, next to the pool and the bonfire, there is a dinner that offers a space to eat outdoors, as well as an extensive garden.

Currently, anyone lives in the property, and the reality show, under the title ‘Las Kardashian’, it is recorded in another location. According to The New York Times, for an additional price of about $ 400,000, the house can be purchased furnished.