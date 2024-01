Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 1:27 p.m.



| Updated 1:36 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

– The Prosecutor's Office accuses him of being the head of an organization dedicated to the production and trafficking of marijuana. Do you recognize yourself as the boss?

– I recognize myself as a participant, but not the boss.

– You are very free to say absolutely what…