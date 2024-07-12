The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam starting from September 20th . In the player below you can find the first official trailer of the game, which gives us a first taste of the gameplay dynamics and combat.

Just days before the sixth season of the TV series Kobra Kai airs, GameMill Entertainment has announced The Karate Kid: Street Rumble a beat ’em up inspired by the first films of the historic cinematic saga The Karate Kid.

Blind brawl with Daniel LaRusso

According to the first details shared by GameMill Entertainment, the game is set in the 80s (i.e. the period in which the films are set) and will feature a series of playable characters that need no introduction for fans of The Karate Kid. In fact, among these we find Daniel LaRusso, Mr. Miyagi, Kumiko, Ali Mills. Among the enemies, however, we find Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese and Terry Silver. We also know that there will be 12 levels available in total.

As we can see from the video, it is a rowdy side-scrolling action game, similar for example to the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Clearly it is still too early to give any judgment, waiting to get our hands on the full game or at least a trial version in the coming weeks. As mentioned at the beginning, the announcement came a few days before the broadcast of the first part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai, which will be available on Netflix from July 18.