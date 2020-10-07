In the 80s, many TV serials made their way into the hearts of viewers. This was the time when everyone used to finish their work on time and sit in front of the TV to watch their favorite serials. A famous serial of the same period was ‘Hum Log’. Recently the entire starcast of this serial was reached in ‘The Kapil Shrama Show’, where he shared many funny stories related to this show. At the same time, by playing the character of ‘Lallu’ in ‘Hum Log’, actor Rajesh Puri also looted a lot of applause.

While coming to Kapil’s show, Rajesh shared a very funny anecdote that once the bandits had come to meet him in the middle of the program, after which he was locked in the room. Rajesh Puri told in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that – ‘Lallu Nights’ program was held at the Nauchandi fair in Meerut. During that time I was sitting in the makeup room, then suddenly a stampede occurred and people said that the bandits had arrived. Everyone came in their jeep with guns. People told me to hide somewhere. The robber knocked on the door and said that if you want to meet ‘Lallu’, do not open the door or you will break ‘. Rajesh further said that he came in and touched me and said, this is real. Then he took a lot of photographs and said that let us know about your problem by doing a comfortable program.

Let us tell you that this popular serial of Doordarshan was aired 36 years ago i.e. in 1984. At that time, the show was very much liked by the audience. The story of this serial was based on the everyday life of a middle claus family. Recently, the actors associated with this show reached Kapil Sharma’s show.