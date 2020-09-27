Comedy King Kapil Sharma makes the audience laugh a lot through his show. Every week, Bollywood biggies attend ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and share many stories related to their lives with fans. In this way, Bollywood veteran actor Anu Kapoor reached Kapil’s show this week. Anu Kapoor is one of the actors of Hindi cinema who has won the hearts of the audience with her wonderful performance. Now on coming to Kapil’s show, Anu also shared many stories related to his life, about which everyone was unknown till now.

Coming to Kapil’s show, Anu Kapoor told a very funny story about how he treated Anil Kapoor and gave him a check of Rs 10,000. Anu Kapoor told- ‘Early in his career, he got an opportunity to work in a Yash Chopra film. He had to get 4 thousand rupees for that film. But when he went to collect the check, he caught a check of 10,000. Seeing that check, Anu Kapoor started thinking that maybe Yash Chopra has been kind to me. However, after a few days he came to know that this check was not for him but for Anil Kapoor, due to the surname of both, it became a misunderstanding. Later that check was returned by Anu Kapoor to Boney Kapoor.

Anu Kapoor appeared in a very fun style after coming to Kapil’s show. Not only this, he also gave tips to impress young girls during this time. At the same time, we all know that Anu Kapoor is not only a great actor but he is also a great singer. Anu Kapoor also sang 2 romantic songs in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.